Products | September 03, 2021
LSH 14 Li-SOCl2 batteries from Saft available from Rutronik
Low self-discharge rate of max. 3%: If stable performance and reliable longevity are important, Saft‘s SOCL2 batteries are the optimal choice.
This is a product release announcement by Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
They operate in a wide operating temperature range from -60°C to 85°C. The container is made of stainless steel and features a hermetic glass-to-metal seal, an integrated safety vent. In addition, Saft uses a non-flammable electrolyte. This combination makes them suitable for use in applications with special requirements for robustness, such as radio technology (including military applications), security systems, GPS, beacons and emergency locator transmitters, as well as measuring systems, sonobuoys, automotive telematics and pipeline inspection systems. The Saft battery portfolio is available at www.rutronik24.com. The rated capacity is 5.8 Ah, but can vary depending on current draw, temperature and cut-off. The batteries have an open-circuit voltage of 3.67V and a nominal voltage of 3.6V. They impress with their high drain or pulse capacity of up to 2000 mA. Expert advice for individual requirements Saft recommends a maximum continuous current of 1300mA to keep cell heating within safe limits. For battery packs, this must be set lower and additional, special thermal pro-tection may be required. Here, the experts at Rutronik and the manufacturer will provide detailed advice. Certification and conformity
- UL component recognition (file number MH 12609)
- Compliant with IEC 60086-4
- Restricted for transport (Class 9)
Philips has divested its Domestic Appliances business Royal Philips has completed the sale of the Domestic Appliances business to Hillhouse Investment, a transaction, which Philips announced in March 2021.
Sponsored content by Würth eisosCustom Terminal blocks ‘Tailored to your needs’ by Würth Elektronik With over 2000 products, the range of terminal blocks from Würth Elektronik offers everything you need. And just in case you need more, Würth Elektronik has reintroduced it’s “more than you expect” option – bespoke “tailored to your needs” solutions ranging from assemblies and markings to products that are developed and produced especially for you. In short: every cable has a place here.
Novotech Technologies partners with Wilson Electronics Novotech Technologies has signed a distribution deal for weBoost and WilsonPro Cellular Signal Boosters. The contract covers all activities in Canada.
XJ Capital invests in SCHMID Technology Guangdong XJ Capital has made a minority investment in SCHMID Technology Guangdong Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of printed circuit board and photovoltaics production equipment in China.
BASF and Shanshan form battery materials joint venture in China Following the approval of all relevant authorities, BASF and Shanshan have formed the joint venture BASF Shanshan Battery Materials Co., Ltd.. The new entity will be majority owned by BASF (BASF 51% and Shanshan 49%).
Dialog now officially part of Renesas Renesas Electronics Corporation and Dialog Semiconductor Plc announced the successful completion of Renesas’ acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dialog.
Sponsored content by Siemens EDADigital transformation: How Siemens EDA helps you engineer a smarter future faster We are living in an age of ever-accelerating digital innovation, where worldwide knowledge, commerce and communication are broadly accessible and literally at our fingertips. Over the past six decades, thousands of companies in the tech sector have worked diligently to bring new, ever-more sophisticated electronic innovations to market daily, culminating in today’s age of digitalization, which is rapidly changing how we live, travel, conduct business and communicate. This pace of digital transformation will accelerate even more rapidly as more companies begin to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into their systems to leverage and even monetize the exponentially increasing amount of data produced by seemingly “everything digital.”
Foundry revenue with 6% QoQ growth thanks to persistent demand The panic buying of chips persisted in 2Q21 owing to factors such as post-pandemic demand, industry-wide shift to 5G telecom technology, geopolitical tensions, and chronic chip shortages, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
Synaptics to acquire DSP Group Synaptics Incorporated acquires DSP Group, a provider of voice and wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, at USD 22.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. The definitive agreement is aleady (unanimously) approved by the boards of directors of both companies.
Quantic Electronics acquires X-Microwave Quantic Electronics announced the acquisition of X-Microwave. Founded in 2013, X-Microwave serves a wide range of customers across the RF and Microwave industry.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM ams OSRAM has invested in a fully automated PICOSUN Morpher production cluster, which can deposit multiple materials on a batch of wafers even during the same process run.
WD in possible USD 20 billion take-over of Kioxia? Western Digital is reportedly in "advanced talks for a possible USD 20 billion stock merger with Japanese chipmaker Kioxia".
ADI & Maxim deal is now complete Analog Devices, Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
InoBat shakes hands with Group14 Technologies in partnership bid Group14 Technologies, a provider of silicon-carbon composite materials for lithium-ion markets, and Inobat Auto, a European battery R&D and manufacturing company, announced a partnership to custom manufacture high energy density batteries for automotive applications.
Microprocessor sales will continue double-digit growth in 2021 The total MPU market is on track to exceed $100 billion for the first time ever this year, thanks to strong increases in cellphone application processor revenues, says market researcher IC Insights.
SK Siltron establishing new facility in USA Semiconductor wafer manufacturer SK Siltron plans ton establish a new facility in Monitor Township to support electric vehicle growth, creating up to 150 jobs, investing USD 302 million.
LTspice Audio WAV Files: Using Stereo and Encrypting Voice Messages Question: Can you utilize stereo data and encrypt voice messages with LTspice audio WAV files?
SunMirror to acquire Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy SunMirror AG, a exploration company specialising in mineral resources such as gold, lithium, cobalt and other metals and minerals, has announced that it has, via its wholly owned subsidiary, SunMirror Luxembourg S.A. ("SM S.A."), agreed to acquire Finnish cobalt company Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy.
ABB expands capacity at its Faridabad facility Expanding its current capacity for manufacturing of low voltage motors, ABB has added a new manufacturing line at its Faridabad (India) plant.
NAND Flash revenue for 2Q21 rises by 10.8% QoQ NAND Flash suppliers’ Clients in the data center segment were gradually stepping up enterprise SSD procurement after finishing inventory adjustments, according to TrendForce.
Exyte to acquire Critical Process Systems Group Exyte Group have reached an agreement for an all-share acquisition of Critical Process Systems Group. The completion of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Onsemi to acquire GT Advanced Technologies onsemi and GT Advanced Technologies, a producer of silicon carbide (SiC), announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which onsemi will acquire GTAT for USD 415 million in cash.Load more news