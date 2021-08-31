© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Synaptics to acquire DSP Group

Synaptics Incorporated acquires DSP Group, a provider of voice and wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, at USD 22.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. The definitive agreement is aleady (unanimously) approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

"We continue to invest in technologies that tilt our product mix toward IoT applications," said Michael Hurlston, President and CEO of Synaptics. "DSP Group's expertise in SmartVoice and ULE wireless solutions, coupled with Synaptics' leadership position in far-field speech recognition and IoT directed Wi-Fi/BT combos enables us to deliver increasingly differentiated solutions to our combined customer base, while positioning us to lead the transition to AI enabled devices at the edge of the network." "We are excited to join forces with Synaptics, a recognized leader in products for IoT. This combination provides a great result for our shareholders who have supported us through this journey, delivering meaningful and certain value," said Ofer Elyakim, CEO of DSP Group. "Our complementary portfolios together with the combination of our world-class engineering teams creates an exciting opportunity for DSP Group's core technology to extend further into our existing customers' product portfolio." “The DSP Group board of directors unanimously supports this transaction as it represents an excellent outcome for our shareholders," commented Ken Traub, Chairman of the Board of Directors, DSP Group. “We would like to thank DSP Group’s management and employees for their dedication to executing our strategy and congratulate them on this exciting achievement."