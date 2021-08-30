© Group14

InoBat shakes hands with Group14 Technologies in partnership bid

Group14 Technologies, a provider of silicon-carbon composite materials for lithium-ion markets, and Inobat Auto, a European battery R&D and manufacturing company, announced a partnership to custom manufacture high energy density batteries for automotive applications.

"Our goal is to contribute to the global electrification efforts. Partnering with Group14 will enable us to bring advanced energy solutions across the whole battery value chain for a variety of markets," said Marian Bocek, CEO and Co-Founder of InoBat. "At InoBat, sustainability lies at our core -- we are thrilled that Group14 shares our vision of a zero-emission future enabled by breakthrough battery technology and materials." The largest manufacturer of lithium-silicon battery materials, Group14 is now capable of producing 120 tons per year of its patented anode technology, SCC55 from its first domestic Battery Active Materials (BAM) factory in Woodinville, Washington. While the majority of the factory's current production capacity has been earmarked for the company's consumer electronics customers, the factory also provides EV-sized batches of materials to auto-focused customers as part of the qualification process. "In order to truly enable the electrification of everything, successful and sustainable EV adoption will hinge on energy storage breakthroughs," said Rick Luebbe, CEO and co-founder of Group14 Technologies. "With this partnership with InoBat, we are taking a leap to enable automotive OEMs to meet and exceed cost-parity all while delivering unparalleled performance and mitigating carbon emissions on a global scale. The partnership with InoBat Auto comes on the heels of a joint venture agreement between Group14 and SK materials to launch a factory in South Korea to enable dual sourcing of Group14's patented lithium-silicon technology.