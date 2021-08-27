© IC Insights Components | August 27, 2021
Microprocessor sales will continue double-digit growth in 2021
The total MPU market is on track to exceed $100 billion for the first time ever this year, thanks to strong increases in cellphone application processor revenues, says market researcher IC Insights.
Microprocessor sales are maintaining strength in 2021 after climbing 16% last year in the midst of the global Covid-19 virus health crisis that drove up the world’s reliance on the Internet during the pandemic. IC Insights now projects MPU sales to increase 14% in 2021, which will lift the total microprocessor market to a record-high $103.7 billion, compared to a 9% increase that was expected in January. IC Insights raises the projection of MPU unit growth to 11% this year. With MPU shipments reaching 2.5 billion units and the average selling price (ASP) expected to rise 4% in 2021, annual microprocessors sales are forecast to exceed $100.0 billion for the first time ever this year. The report also lifts IC Insights’ five-year revenue forecast for microprocessors to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%, which will put sales volume at $127.8 billion in 2025 compared to about $90.7 billion in 2020. Increasing reliance on the Internet during the Covid-19 virus pandemic resulted in a strong wave of growth in large-screen, high-end smartphones—many of them being 5G handsets—which caused an upsurge of revenue for cellphone application processors in 2020. Cellphone application processor sales strengthening and climbing 34% in 2021 to $35.7 billion. Cellphone application processor shipments are now expected to rise 11% in 2021 and the ASP for these processors by 20% this year. Smartphone MPU prices are climbing because of the integration of 5G modems, more 64-bit CPUs on chip, higher performance in graphics/video cores, and accelerators for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and advanced cameras (some capable of capturing 3D images). Amazingly, sales of computer CPU microprocessors grew 14% in 2020—the highest increase for this MPU market segment in 10 years. Portable personal computer demand shot up in 2020 because more workers, students, and consumers needed Internet access while being isolated at home during the pandemic. The report lowers the projected growth rate of computer CPU processor sales to 4% this year to a record high of nearly $48.4 billion. It shows shipments of computer CPU processors increasing 6% in 2021 after being up 12% in 2020. In the embedded processor segment, IC Insights trims the sales forecast to 11% growth for 2021 partly because of some MPU shortages during the economic rebound this year. Sales of embedded MPUs, which cover a broad range of system applications such as the Internet of Things, automotive, industrial, medical, consumer, telecom, and networking equipment, are now expected to reach $19.7 billion this year with unit shipments growing 12% worldwide.
SunMirror to acquire Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy SunMirror AG, a exploration company specialising in mineral resources such as gold, lithium, cobalt and other metals and minerals, has announced that it has, via its wholly owned subsidiary, SunMirror Luxembourg S.A. ("SM S.A."), agreed to acquire Finnish cobalt company Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
ABB expands capacity at its Faridabad facility Expanding its current capacity for manufacturing of low voltage motors, ABB has added a new manufacturing line at its Faridabad (India) plant.
NAND Flash revenue for 2Q21 rises by 10.8% QoQ [ib][/ib]NAND Flash suppliers’ Clients in the data center segment were gradually stepping up enterprise SSD procurement after finishing inventory adjustments, according to TrendForce.
Exyte to acquire Critical Process Systems Group Exyte Group have reached an agreement for an all-share acquisition of Critical Process Systems Group. The completion of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Onsemi to acquire GT Advanced Technologies onsemi and GT Advanced Technologies, a producer of silicon carbide (SiC), announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which onsemi will acquire GTAT for USD 415 million in cash.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
BAE Systems collaborates with GF on single board computers for space BAE Systems’ radiation-hardened RAD510 System on Chip (SoC) for space-based computing is entering fabrication. Designed by BAE Systems and manufactured by GlobalFoundries, the RAD510 SoC will be the core of a single board computer (SBC).
ADI and Maxim get 'green light' from China Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated have received China Antitrust Clearance for acquisition.
Farnell signs distribution agreement with Epishine Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has signed a new franchise agreement with Epishine, a Swedish manufacturer of printed organic solar cells and development kits.
Voltabox expects timely divestment of US business Voltabox AG announced the timely completion of the sale of its US business. According to the progress of the negotiations of the current majority shareholder paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA on the sale of the Voltabox shares, the Voltabox Management Board now assumes that the entry of new shareholders is imminent.
Cobham wants all of rival Ultra; UK has issues with that On 16 August 2021, Cobham Ultra Acquisitions Limited (Cobham) and Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (Ultra) announced that they reached agreement on the terms of an acquisition of Ultra.
UK's CMA: 'Nvidia’s USD 40 Billion Arm deal raise concerns' The CMA, The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK, has determined that an in-depth investigation into the deal between NVIDIA and Arm is warranted on competition grounds.
Continental and Varta cooperate for battery development Continental’s development and production service provider, Continental Engineering Services (CES) is cooperating with the battery specialist Varta.
Komax is on track for recovery The Komax Group saw its market situation gradually improve in the first six months of 2021 on the back of the recovery underway in the automotive industry. This enabled Komax to record a strong order intake of CHF 229.1 million (first half of 2020: CHF 143.8 million).
Penetration rate of Ice Lake CPUs in server market to surpass 30% by 2022 While the server industry transitions to the latest generation of processors based on the x86 platform, the Intel Ice Lake and AMD Milan CPUs entered mass production earlier this year and were shipped to certain customers, such as North American CSPs and telecommunication companies, at a low volume in 1Q21, according to market researcher Tren[b][/b]dForce.
Samsung and Intel switch places - Again It took USD 4.3 billion in semiconductor sales to be ranked as a top-10 semiconductor supplier in 2Q21. Collectively, these 10 suppliers saw their 2Q21 sales rise 10% to USD 95.5 billion, outpacing the 8% growth for the total semiconductor industry.
Chip shortage creates problems for VW in Germany Due to the lack of semiconductor components, production at Volkswagen's main facility in Wolfsburg (Germany) will start with short-time work for many workers coming back from their summer holidays.
UK-based consortium heads into SSB development A consortium of seven UK-based organisations, including Oxford University, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop prototype solid-state battery technology, targeting automotive applications.
Infineon, Bosch, and more on quest for "Trustworthy Electronics" Coordinated by Infineon Technologies AG, the research project " Design methods and hardware/software co-verification for the unique identifiability of electronic components" ( VE-VIDES) has begun operations.
Assa Abloy acquires US-based Omni-ID Assa Abloy has acquired Omni-ID, a manufacturer of RFID tags and industrial IoT hardware devices for passive and active tagging, tracking, monitoring and alerting applications, based in the US.