© Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy Business | August 27, 2021
SunMirror to acquire Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy
SunMirror AG, a exploration company specialising in mineral resources such as gold, lithium, cobalt and other metals and minerals, has announced that it has, via its wholly owned subsidiary, SunMirror Luxembourg S.A. ("SM S.A."), agreed to acquire Finnish cobalt company Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy.
Founded 4 years ago, Latitude 66 is one of the leading explorers of cobalt in Europe and controls the largest exploration tenement package of any single company in Finland, currently in excess of 9,000 square kilometres. Latitude 66's most advanced mine development project is the fourth largest known cobalt deposit in the European Union ("EU") and the second largest not yet in production. In addition, Latitude 66 has an extensive exploration portfolio with over 100 targets identified for further exploration. The expected purchase price payable to the Parent will be EUR 45 million, payable in cash on closing, and SM S.A. has agreed to a 2% net smelter royalty on future production. The Board of Directors of SunMirror and the Board of Directors of Latitude 66's parent company Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited have already approved the sale of Latitude 66 to SM S.A. The conditional binding agreement in respect of the acquisition of Latitude 66 contains an alternative completion structure which, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, provides SM S.A. with the ability to propose a takeover offer of the Parent in accordance with applicable Australian corporations laws. The completion of the acquisition of Latitude 66, or a takeover bid if one is subsequently announced by SM S.A., is subject to completion by SunMirror of a capital raising of EUR 70 million and other customary conditions. Current resource estimate for Latitude 66's K Camp project according to Mineral resource classification JORC is 16,490 tonnes cobalt and 725,000 oz gold contained. The average grade for cobalt is 0.064%, which is the highest of the five largest known cobalt resources in the EU, and the average gold grade is 2.7g/t. Finland is the largest refiner of cobalt and nickel in Europe and the second largest of cobalt in the world after China, which has a market share of around 80 percent. Furthermore Finland is currently the only country in the EU with mines producing Cobalt today. A fully European supply chain for batteries will significantly reduce CO2 and other emissions in the manufacturing process of electric vehicles and other batteries. Domestic supply of key battery minerals will significantly reduce strategic and geopolitical risks for European companies. SunMirror is targeting to supply the European economy with cobalt and other raw materials and metals such as lithium from sustainable, stable and legally secure sources, while complying with laws, regulations and ESG requirements. The EU recently affirmed, as part of the launch of its European Green Deal, that not having access to critical raw materials or being overly dependent on individual suppliers would undermine Europe's ability to become an industrial leader in new technologies. In order to achieve the EU's climate neutrality goal, it is important not to create a new dependency of these critical raw materials on uncertain third countries in terms of legal certainty, working conditions and environmental standards, a press release reads.
SunMirror to acquire Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy SunMirror AG, a exploration company specialising in mineral resources such as gold, lithium, cobalt and other metals and minerals, has announced that it has, via its wholly owned subsidiary, SunMirror Luxembourg S.A. ("SM S.A."), agreed to acquire Finnish cobalt company Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
ABB expands capacity at its Faridabad facility Expanding its current capacity for manufacturing of low voltage motors, ABB has added a new manufacturing line at its Faridabad (India) plant.
NAND Flash revenue for 2Q21 rises by 10.8% QoQ [ib][/ib]NAND Flash suppliers’ Clients in the data center segment were gradually stepping up enterprise SSD procurement after finishing inventory adjustments, according to TrendForce.
Exyte to acquire Critical Process Systems Group Exyte Group have reached an agreement for an all-share acquisition of Critical Process Systems Group. The completion of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Onsemi to acquire GT Advanced Technologies onsemi and GT Advanced Technologies, a producer of silicon carbide (SiC), announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which onsemi will acquire GTAT for USD 415 million in cash.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
BAE Systems collaborates with GF on single board computers for space BAE Systems’ radiation-hardened RAD510 System on Chip (SoC) for space-based computing is entering fabrication. Designed by BAE Systems and manufactured by GlobalFoundries, the RAD510 SoC will be the core of a single board computer (SBC).
ADI and Maxim get 'green light' from China Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated have received China Antitrust Clearance for acquisition.
Farnell signs distribution agreement with Epishine Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has signed a new franchise agreement with Epishine, a Swedish manufacturer of printed organic solar cells and development kits.
Voltabox expects timely divestment of US business Voltabox AG announced the timely completion of the sale of its US business. According to the progress of the negotiations of the current majority shareholder paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA on the sale of the Voltabox shares, the Voltabox Management Board now assumes that the entry of new shareholders is imminent.
Cobham wants all of rival Ultra; UK has issues with that On 16 August 2021, Cobham Ultra Acquisitions Limited (Cobham) and Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (Ultra) announced that they reached agreement on the terms of an acquisition of Ultra.
UK's CMA: 'Nvidia’s USD 40 Billion Arm deal raise concerns' The CMA, The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK, has determined that an in-depth investigation into the deal between NVIDIA and Arm is warranted on competition grounds.
Continental and Varta cooperate for battery development Continental’s development and production service provider, Continental Engineering Services (CES) is cooperating with the battery specialist Varta.
Komax is on track for recovery The Komax Group saw its market situation gradually improve in the first six months of 2021 on the back of the recovery underway in the automotive industry. This enabled Komax to record a strong order intake of CHF 229.1 million (first half of 2020: CHF 143.8 million).
Penetration rate of Ice Lake CPUs in server market to surpass 30% by 2022 While the server industry transitions to the latest generation of processors based on the x86 platform, the Intel Ice Lake and AMD Milan CPUs entered mass production earlier this year and were shipped to certain customers, such as North American CSPs and telecommunication companies, at a low volume in 1Q21, according to market researcher Tren[b][/b]dForce.
Samsung and Intel switch places - Again It took USD 4.3 billion in semiconductor sales to be ranked as a top-10 semiconductor supplier in 2Q21. Collectively, these 10 suppliers saw their 2Q21 sales rise 10% to USD 95.5 billion, outpacing the 8% growth for the total semiconductor industry.
Chip shortage creates problems for VW in Germany Due to the lack of semiconductor components, production at Volkswagen's main facility in Wolfsburg (Germany) will start with short-time work for many workers coming back from their summer holidays.
UK-based consortium heads into SSB development A consortium of seven UK-based organisations, including Oxford University, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop prototype solid-state battery technology, targeting automotive applications.
Infineon, Bosch, and more on quest for "Trustworthy Electronics" Coordinated by Infineon Technologies AG, the research project " Design methods and hardware/software co-verification for the unique identifiability of electronic components" ( VE-VIDES) has begun operations.
Assa Abloy acquires US-based Omni-ID Assa Abloy has acquired Omni-ID, a manufacturer of RFID tags and industrial IoT hardware devices for passive and active tagging, tracking, monitoring and alerting applications, based in the US.Load more news