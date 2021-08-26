© vinnstock dreamstime.com Components | August 26, 2021
NAND Flash revenue for 2Q21 rises by 10.8% QoQ
NAND Flash suppliers’ Clients in the data center segment were gradually stepping up enterprise SSD procurement after finishing inventory adjustments, according to TrendForce.
Moreover, the adoption rate of 4/8TB products in the enterprise SSD market increased substantially on account of the releases and adoption of the new server processor platforms from Intel and AMD. Although the recent wave of COVID-19 outbreaks that struck Southeast Asia weakened smartphone sales in 2Q21, the quarterly total NAND Flash bit shipments rose by nearly 9% QoQ, as PC OEMs still had plenty of component orders in 2Q21 due to the fairly robust notebook demand during the period. On the other hand, the shortage of controller ICs became more severe during the period, and the winter storm that battered Texas this February affected the operation of Samsung’s foundry fab Line S2 in Austin. As demand for NAND Flash products rose, the overall ASP also rose by nearly 7% QoQ, and the quarterly total NAND Flash revenue rose by 10.8% QoQ to US$16.4 billion in 2Q21. Moving into 3Q21, clients in the data center segment will gradually become the main growth driver as they expand procurement of high-density enterprise SSDs. Furthermore, notebook demand is expected to remain at a fairly high level in 3Q21, thereby sustaining NAND Flash demand bit growth and the ongoing rise in contract prices of NAND Flash products. Hence, TrendForce currently forecasts that the quarterly total NAND Flash revenue will not only again register a QoQ increase but also hit a record high for 3Q21. Samsung For 2Q21, Samsung’s bit shipments grew by around 8% QoQ thanks to the strong demand from PC OEMs and hyperscalers aggressively building up their enterprise SSD inventories. The energetic stock-up activities and the shortage of controller ICs also caused Samsung’s ASP to rise by about 5% QoQ. As a result, Samsung’s NAND Flash revenue went up by 12.5% QoQ to US$5.59 billion in 2Q21. SK hynix Smartphone storage solutions account for the largest portion of SK hynix’s sales mix. Nevertheless, SK hynix’s sales performance during 2Q21 still benefitted from hyperscalers’ rising demand and the brisk flow of orders related to notebooks. Hence, SK hynix grew its bit shipments by 3% QoQ. Its ASP also rose by about 8% QoQ because of the general tightening of NAND Flash supply and the shortage of controller ICs. All in all, SK hynix’s NAND Flash revenue went up by 10.8% QoQ to US$2.025 billion for 2Q21. Kioxia Kioxia benefitted from strong notebook demand and resurging procurement activities from its enterprise clients in 2Q21. In addition, Kioxia’s major clients in the smartphone segment once again kicked off their NAND Flash procurement during the quarter. As a result, Kioxia’s bit shipment grew by about 7% QoQ in 2Q21, while its ASP entered an upward trajectory for the first time in four quarters with a QoQ growth of more than 10%. However, in light of the trailing performance of its SSSTC subsidiary (formerly Liteon’s SSD business) as well as the impact of unfavorable exchange rates, Kioxia’s revenue for 2Q21, when converted into USD, reached a mere US$3.011 billion, an 8.5% QoQ increase. Western Digital (WDC) Western Digital put up a remarkable revenue performance for 2Q21 thanks to robust demand from the notebook segment, an upswing in enterprise SSD demand, and the shipment of its second-gen NVMe enterprise SSD, which resulted in a 39% QoQ increase in Western Digital’s enterprise SSD revenue. On the other hand, while products related to Chia cryptocurrency mining gained significant media spotlight at the end of April, they made limited contributions to Western Digital’s quarterly bit shipment, which underwent a mere 4% QoQ increase in 2Q21, though its ASP increased by 7% QoQ. All in all, Western Digital’s NAND Flash revenue reached US$2.419 billion, an 11.2% QoQ increase, in 2Q21. Micron Owing to strong demand from the data center and notebook segments, Micron grew its quarterly bit shipment by nearly 7% in 2Q21. In particular, Micron’s QLC client SSDs enjoyed a growing penetration rate in the PC segment. With the shortage in the SSD market leading to a 3% QoQ increase in Micron’s ASP for 2Q21, its NAND Flash revenue reached US$1.812 billion, a 9.8% QoQ increase. Intel Intel’s quarterly bit shipment for 2Q21 underwent a near 10% QoQ decline in spite of strong enterprise SSD demand from the data center segment. This decline can primarily be attributed to the shortage of such key components as controller ICs and PMICs. Compared to other major NAND Flash suppliers, Intel mainly procures some of these components from a single source, thereby exacerbating the impact of the component shortage on its operations, including the shipment of enterprise SSDs. Nevertheless, its ASP still grew by about 9% QoQ on the back of persistently strong demand from clients. Intel’s quarterly revenue from its NAND Flash business reached US$1.098 billion, a 0.8% QoQ decline, in 2Q21.
BAE Systems collaborates with GF on single board computers for space BAE Systems’ radiation-hardened RAD510 System on Chip (SoC) for space-based computing is entering fabrication. Designed by BAE Systems and manufactured by GlobalFoundries, the RAD510 SoC will be the core of a single board computer (SBC).
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
ADI and Maxim get 'green light' from China Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated have received China Antitrust Clearance for acquisition.
Farnell signs distribution agreement with Epishine Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has signed a new franchise agreement with Epishine, a Swedish manufacturer of printed organic solar cells and development kits.
Voltabox expects timely divestment of US business Voltabox AG announced the timely completion of the sale of its US business. According to the progress of the negotiations of the current majority shareholder paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA on the sale of the Voltabox shares, the Voltabox Management Board now assumes that the entry of new shareholders is imminent.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Cobham wants all of rival Ultra; UK has issues with that On 16 August 2021, Cobham Ultra Acquisitions Limited (Cobham) and Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (Ultra) announced that they reached agreement on the terms of an acquisition of Ultra.
UK's CMA: 'Nvidia’s USD 40 Billion Arm deal raise concerns' The CMA, The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK, has determined that an in-depth investigation into the deal between NVIDIA and Arm is warranted on competition grounds.
Continental and Varta cooperate for battery development Continental’s development and production service provider, Continental Engineering Services (CES) is cooperating with the battery specialist Varta.
Komax is on track for recovery The Komax Group saw its market situation gradually improve in the first six months of 2021 on the back of the recovery underway in the automotive industry. This enabled Komax to record a strong order intake of CHF 229.1 million (first half of 2020: CHF 143.8 million).
Penetration rate of Ice Lake CPUs in server market to surpass 30% by 2022 While the server industry transitions to the latest generation of processors based on the x86 platform, the Intel Ice Lake and AMD Milan CPUs entered mass production earlier this year and were shipped to certain customers, such as North American CSPs and telecommunication companies, at a low volume in 1Q21, according to market researcher Tren[b][/b]dForce.
Samsung and Intel switch places - Again It took USD 4.3 billion in semiconductor sales to be ranked as a top-10 semiconductor supplier in 2Q21. Collectively, these 10 suppliers saw their 2Q21 sales rise 10% to USD 95.5 billion, outpacing the 8% growth for the total semiconductor industry.
Chip shortage creates problems for VW in Germany Due to the lack of semiconductor components, production at Volkswagen's main facility in Wolfsburg (Germany) will start with short-time work for many workers coming back from their summer holidays.
UK-based consortium heads into SSB development A consortium of seven UK-based organisations, including Oxford University, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop prototype solid-state battery technology, targeting automotive applications.
Infineon, Bosch, and more on quest for "Trustworthy Electronics" Coordinated by Infineon Technologies AG, the research project " Design methods and hardware/software co-verification for the unique identifiability of electronic components" ( VE-VIDES) has begun operations.
Assa Abloy acquires US-based Omni-ID Assa Abloy has acquired Omni-ID, a manufacturer of RFID tags and industrial IoT hardware devices for passive and active tagging, tracking, monitoring and alerting applications, based in the US.
Rambus buys PLDA Rambus Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire PLDA, specialising in Compute Express Link (CXL) and PCI Express (PCIe) digital solutions.
Automotive MCU sales to surge 23% in 2021 despite shortages 32-bit designs are expected to generate almost 77% of automotive microcontroller revenues this year, followed by 18% from 16-bit and 6% from 8-bit, says market researcher IC Insights.
Farnell now shipping Nordic Semiconductor’s first PMIC Farnell has expanded its portfolio of Nordic Semiconductor products to include the nPM1100 Power Management IC (PMIC) and evaluation kit.
Cree | Wolfspeed and STMicro expand wafer supply agreement Cree and STMicroelectronics have expanded their existing multi-year, long-term silicon carbide wafer supply agreement. The amended agreement, which calls for Cree to supply ST with 150mm silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers over the next several years, is now worth more than USD 800 million.
Spectra acquires Galleon Embedded Computing Spectra A&D Holdings LLC announced the acquisition of Norway-based Galleon Embedded Computing AS.