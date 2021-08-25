© BAE Systems

BAE Systems collaborates with GF on single board computers for space

BAE Systems’ radiation-hardened RAD510 System on Chip (SoC) for space-based computing is entering fabrication. Designed by BAE Systems and manufactured by GlobalFoundries, the RAD510 SoC will be the core of a single board computer (SBC).

“The RAD510 SBC is the natural evolution of our RAD750® heritage microprocessor-based SBC, which has powered many of the most important national space assets,” said Ricardo Gonzalez, director of Space Systems at BAE Systems. “These high-reliability computers increase performance capability for satellites and other spacecraft, making space missions more effective. BAE Systems’ relationship with GlobalFoundries began in 2001 with the development of the highly successful RH25 semiconductor technology node.” “We are proud to work with BAE Systems and leverage the performance, reliability, and energy efficiency of our 45nm semiconductor platform to meet the stringent requirements of space,” said Mike Hogan, senior vice president and general manager of Automotive, Industrial and Multi-market at GF. “As the industry leader in semiconductors for sensitive aerospace and defense applications, GF knows what it takes to develop and manufacture solutions requiring the highest levels of security.” The RAD510 SoCs are manufactured at GF’s Fab 10 facility in East Fishkill, N.Y., also a U.S. Department of Defense Category 1A Microelectronics Trusted Source. GF and BAE Systems have initiated the process of transitioning the manufacturing of 45 nm SOI technology to GF’s most advanced facility, Fab 8 in Malta, N.Y..