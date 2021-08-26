© vladek dreamstime.com

Exyte to acquire Critical Process Systems Group

Exyte Group have reached an agreement for an all-share acquisition of Critical Process Systems Group. The completion of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

CPS is a group of manufacturing and design companies with USD 150 million in annual sales in 2020. With more than 400 employees, the group pre- dominantly provides product solutions to clients in North America with exports to Europe and Asia. Dr. Wolfgang Büchele, CEO of Exyte, stated: “CPS is a perfect fit for Exyte. The specialized knowledge and technical capabilities of the team are extremely impressive. We are looking forward to expanding our offering in the services and process equipment area. Our strengthened global footprint will allow us to further enhance our service to existing and new customers in our semiconductor and biopharma and life sciences businesses. The acquisition will serve as a platform for future bolt-on acquisitions.” “We are thrilled to become part of Exyte,” said Dmitry Shashkov, CEO of CPS. “CPS and Exyte serve the same industries and share the same high standards of technical expertise and project execution. Together, we will be able to fulfill the needs of our customers in the US even better and now also all over the world. Exyte and CPS are both well-recognized players in the market, and we are convinced that the combination of the two will allow us to further accelerate our growth.”