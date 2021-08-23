© Continental AG

Continental and Varta cooperate for battery development

Continental’s development and production service provider, Continental Engineering Services (CES) is cooperating with the battery specialist Varta.

In a first pilot project, both partners have jointly developed an innovative product for the two-wheeler market: A replaceable 48-volt battery pack for electrically powered two-wheelers with a power of 10 kW and more. Such vehicles are comparable in engine power and top speed with conventionally powered scooters from 125 cc engine displacement. The battery pack consists of VARTA’s V4Drive high-performance cell based on lithium-ion technology. A specially developed battery management system from CES now allows the use of this battery cell in automotive two-wheeler applications. “Continental Engineering Services and Varta have jointly developed an attractive solution for commuters without their own parking space,” says Alex Rupprecht, Director Business Segment Driveline & Electrification at CES. “The 48-volt swappable battery based on the revolutionary V4Drive cell paired with our innovative battery management system enables the breakthrough of electric mobility for a long range commute on two wheels. The battery system has a high power density, meets the automotive standards in its performance class and can easily be removed from the scooter and charged quickly. This is an ideal solution for commuters who don’t have a charging opportunity at their parking space."