Samsung and Intel switch places - Again
It took USD 4.3 billion in semiconductor sales to be ranked as a top-10 semiconductor supplier in 2Q21. Collectively, these 10 suppliers saw their 2Q21 sales rise 10% to USD 95.5 billion, outpacing the 8% growth for the total semiconductor industry.
Driven by surging demand and rising prices for DRAM and flash memory, Samsung, the world’s largest memory supplier, saw its total semiconductor sales increase 19% in 2Q21 to USD 20.3 billion, moving it past Intel and into first place to become the world’s largest semiconductor supplier for 2Q21, writes market researcher IC Insights. Samsung was previously ranked as the top semiconductor supplier through much of 2017 and 2018 when the memory market experienced its last cyclical upturn. And, the company last enjoyed quarterly sales in excess of $20.0 billion in 2018 during the peak of the previous memory upturn. Demand for memory ICs is forecast to continue this quarter with Samsung’s semiconductor sales projected to rise another 10% to USD 22.3 billion in 3Q21, further widening its lead over Intel. Also moving up in the 2Q ranking were Nvidia and MediaTek. Nvidia’s 14% second quarter increase came on the strength of continued growth of the company’s important data center and gaming segments. Meanwhile, MediaTek’s sales increased 17% in 2Q21, continuing an impressive sales upturn driven by strong demand for 5G smartphones and consumer multimedia systems that first ramped up during the Covid-19 virus pandemic in 2020. Memory suppliers SK Hynix and Micron also enjoyed strong quarterly sales increases of 21% and 16%, respectively, though their positions in the top-10 remained unchanged. Meanwhile, sales at Intel, TSMC, and Qualcomm grew by a rather unremarkable 3% in 2Q21, and Broadcom’s sales increased only 1%. Intel’s semiconductor sales were USD 19.3 billion in 2Q21, far greater than most others but its 3% growth rate was far smaller than some of its key rivals. (AMD was ranked just outside the top 10 list with sales that increased 12% in 2Q21). The top-10 semiconductor companies’ also released their sales guidance for 3Q21. Among the top-10 companies, 3Q21 sales expectations range from -3% at Intel to +12% for Qualcomm. These expectations continue to support IC Insights’ forecast for at least a 23% increase in the worldwide semiconductor market this year.
Semiconductor sales include ICs and optoelectronics, sensors, and discretes (O-S-Ds). The list includes six suppliers headquartered in the U.S., two in South Korea, and two in Taiwan and consists of four fabless companies (Qualcomm, Nvidia, Broadcom, and MediaTek) and one pure-play foundry (TSMC).
UK-based consortium heads into SSB development A consortium of seven UK-based organisations, including Oxford University, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop prototype solid-state battery technology, targeting automotive applications.
Infineon, Bosch, and more on quest for "Trustworthy Electronics" Coordinated by Infineon Technologies AG, the research project " Design methods and hardware/software co-verification for the unique identifiability of electronic components" ( VE-VIDES) has begun operations.
Assa Abloy acquires US-based Omni-ID Assa Abloy has acquired Omni-ID, a manufacturer of RFID tags and industrial IoT hardware devices for passive and active tagging, tracking, monitoring and alerting applications, based in the US.
Rambus buys PLDA Rambus Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire PLDA, specialising in Compute Express Link (CXL) and PCI Express (PCIe) digital solutions.
Automotive MCU sales to surge 23% in 2021 despite shortages 32-bit designs are expected to generate almost 77% of automotive microcontroller revenues this year, followed by 18% from 16-bit and 6% from 8-bit, says market researcher IC Insights.
Farnell now shipping Nordic Semiconductor’s first PMIC Farnell has expanded its portfolio of Nordic Semiconductor products to include the nPM1100 Power Management IC (PMIC) and evaluation kit.
Cree | Wolfspeed and STMicro expand wafer supply agreement Cree and STMicroelectronics have expanded their existing multi-year, long-term silicon carbide wafer supply agreement. The amended agreement, which calls for Cree to supply ST with 150mm silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers over the next several years, is now worth more than USD 800 million.
Spectra acquires Galleon Embedded Computing Spectra A&D Holdings LLC announced the acquisition of Norway-based Galleon Embedded Computing AS.
DMASS tops 25% growth The COVID-19 dent in the European semiconductor distribution market seems to be over. While Q1 was still negative, Q2/CY21 more than compensated for it and ended up with 25.2% growth to over EUR 2.3 Billion combined distribution revenue of all DMASS members (semi only).
21% jump is largest increase in IC unit shipments since boom year 2010 After a 6% drop in IC unit shipments in 2019, and an 8% increase in 2020, IC Insights forecasts a huge 21% jump in IC unit shipments this year. Unit shipments in 2021 are forecast to reach 391.2 billion, more than 11x the 34.1 billion units shipped over 30 years ago in 1990.
Intel ordered to pay; plans to appeal A U.S. judge has rejected Intel's request to set aside a jury verdict ordering the chipmaker to pay VLSI Technology USD 2.18 billion for patent infringement. (Evertiq reported)
Viscom with positive business performance in 1H/2021 The global economy is continuing to recover and return to growth. Viscom AG is also clearly feeling the effects of this positive global development.
Renesas and Dialog expected closing of acquisition in August 2021 Renesas Electronics Corporation and Dialog Semiconductor Plc announce that the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission has waived its jurisdiction to review the recommended all-cash acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor by Renesas.
Continental acquires stake in Kopernikus Automotive Technology company Continental is investing in Leipzig-based startup Kopernikus Automotive with a minority stake. The two companies have agreed not to disclose the size of the investment.
Ventec and Taiyo America sign agreement for Mainland Europe & UK Ventec will be taking over the exclusive distribution of Taiyo products in mainland Europe, the UK and Ireland.
German components distribution sees significant surge in demand German components distribution reports a 17.5% increase in sales and an increase in bookings in the second quarter of 2021 of 132%. Components shortage prevents better result.
Hella signs Business Combination Agreement with Faurecia S.E. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and the Faurecia S.E. signed an agreement on the combination of the two companies. The shareholders' committee of HELLA has approved the conclusion of the agreement.
PCTEL expands its distribution channel globally PCTEL, a provider of wireless technology, has entered into a distribution agreement with Master Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components.
Fingerprints’ new biometric solution integrated in Dell computers Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, says that the company’s new biometric solution for the PC market is integrated in the power button of the Latitude 5000 and 7000 Series of laptops from Dell.Load more news