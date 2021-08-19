© pichetw dreamstime.com

Rambus buys PLDA

Rambus Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire PLDA, specialising in Compute Express Link (CXL) and PCI Express (PCIe) digital solutions.

“We are in the midst of a generational shift in data center, and PCI Express and CXL are the backbone of future architectures. Leveraging our combined offerings and expertise, we will be able to expand market opportunity and accelerate our roadmap of new memory interconnect products, ushering in a new era of global data center connectivity,” said Luc Seraphin, president and CEO of Rambus. “PLDA’s industry-leading digital IP ideally complements the Rambus product offering and this acquisition will augment our combined market opportunity. The team and I are extremely excited to join Rambus, and look forward to being instrumental in scaling the business,” said Arnaud Schleich, co-founder and CEO of PLDA. The transaction is expected to close in the third calendar quarter of 2021. Although this transaction will not materially impact 2021 results due to the expected timing of close and acquisition accounting, Rambus expects this acquisition to be accretive in 2022.