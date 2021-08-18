© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Spectra acquires Galleon Embedded Computing

Spectra A&D Holdings LLC announced the acquisition of Norway-based Galleon Embedded Computing AS.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in the UK and Texas, Galleon designs and sells advanced Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS)-based embedded computing solutions for a variety of military and commercial applications that require high bandwidth, high storage and low weight requirements. Espen Boch, CEO of Galleon said, “We are very excited to partner with the Spectra team. Galleon has built a reputation and brand synonymous with technical innovation, quality and customer satisfaction. Finding an organization that shared those values was paramount in our decision to sell the business.” Bob McGill, CEO of Spectra, commented, “We are excited to work closely with Espen and the entire Galleon team to continue to grow the excellent business they have built. Galleon is a recognized leader in the military embedded computing market and is well-known and respected in the industry as an innovative supplier of solutions to military customers around the world. Galleon will add significant breadth and depth to Spectra’s already comprehensive suite of products and technologies. Galleon will significantly increase the platform’s ability to reach into new customers and programs with a larger array of complementary products.” Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.