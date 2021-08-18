Products | August 18, 2021
Delta CliQ M Series enables the implementation of custom DIN Rail UPS systems
Delta has announced it’s expanding the CliQ M Series of Power Supplies with the addition of new DC-UPS and battery modules to enable engineers to create uninterruptible din rail mounted power systems.
This is a product release announcement by Luso Electronic Products Ltd. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
All matched together, the CliQ M Series power supplies and modules are designed to create systems that will reduce production downtime during power failures. The three new DC-UPS modules for the CliQ M Series offer output currents of 10 A (DRU-24V10AMN), 20 A (DRU-24V20AMN) and 40 A (DRU-24V40AMN), and operate from a wide input voltage range of 18 – 30 Vdc. They can support a battery charge at 18 Vdc and a 150% power boost function in 24 V systems. In addition, the charging current (optional) and the buffering time are selectable according to user needs. The CliQ M battery module (DRN-24V7AAEN) is designed to accommodate 2 x 12 V 7.2 AH lead-acid batteries for 24 V system as backup power. The battery module has a built-in battery voltage indicator to easily monitor the battery status during operation. Over temperature protection is available when using the CliQ M battery module together with the DC-UPS modules. The combination also helps to extend battery life and makes a better power solution for uninterruptible systems in a wide range of applications, such as industrial, factory and machine automation, as well as many others. These units are designed to work with the CliQ M range of AC/DC converters, which are available in a range from 80W to 960W, with single, dual and 3 phase units available. Highlights & Features of the CliQ M DC UPS module
- Full corrosion resistant aluminium casing
- Suitable for 24 V system
- Built-in diagnostic monitoring for Battery Ready, Buffering and Replace Battery by relay contacts
- LED indicator for Battery Ready, Battery Fail, DC Input, Battery Reverse Polarity and Battery Buffering
- Selectable Charging Current
- Selectable Buffering Time to prevent battery over discharge
- Battery temperature protection to extend battery life
- Conformal coating on PCBAs to protect against common dust and chemical pollutants
Spectra acquires Galleon Embedded Computing Spectra A&D Holdings LLC announced the acquisition of Norway-based Galleon Embedded Computing AS.
DMASS tops 25% growth The COVID-19 dent in the European semiconductor distribution market seems to be over. While Q1 was still negative, Q2/CY21 more than compensated for it and ended up with 25.2% growth to over EUR 2.3 Billion combined distribution revenue of all DMASS members (semi only).
Sponsored content by Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONSThere’s a better way to dispense thermal gap filler. We hear a lot about the advancement, properties, and use of dispensable thermal interface materials (TIM) to keep devices cool. But what about the dispensing process? If you're choosing a dispensable thermal gap filler for your application, download our new guide.
21% jump is largest increase in IC unit shipments since boom year 2010 After a 6% drop in IC unit shipments in 2019, and an 8% increase in 2020, IC Insights forecasts a huge 21% jump in IC unit shipments this year. Unit shipments in 2021 are forecast to reach 391.2 billion, more than 11x the 34.1 billion units shipped over 30 years ago in 1990.
Intel ordered to pay; plans to appeal A U.S. judge has rejected Intel's request to set aside a jury verdict ordering the chipmaker to pay VLSI Technology USD 2.18 billion for patent infringement. (Evertiq reported)
Ad
Viscom with positive business performance in 1H/2021 The global economy is continuing to recover and return to growth. Viscom AG is also clearly feeling the effects of this positive global development.
Sponsored content by Rochester ElectronicsSTAYING IN FLIGHT Aerospace and Defense solutions from Rochester Electronics
Aerospace and Defense markets have product lives that far exceed those of the components which go to make them. Long-term product availability is vital in these sectors, and companies need to ensure that a reliable long-term source of components is available.
Renesas and Dialog expected closing of acquisition in August 2021 Renesas Electronics Corporation and Dialog Semiconductor Plc announce that the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission has waived its jurisdiction to review the recommended all-cash acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor by Renesas.
Continental acquires stake in Kopernikus Automotive Technology company Continental is investing in Leipzig-based startup Kopernikus Automotive with a minority stake. The two companies have agreed not to disclose the size of the investment.
Ventec and Taiyo America sign agreement for Mainland Europe & UK Ventec will be taking over the exclusive distribution of Taiyo products in mainland Europe, the UK and Ireland.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
German component distribution is growing at double-digit rate Deutsche Bauelemente-Distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) posted a sales increase of 17.5% and an increase of 132% in order intake in the second quarter of 2021. The shortage of components prevents a better result.
Hella signs Business Combination Agreement with Faurecia S.E. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and the Faurecia S.E. signed an agreement on the combination of the two companies. The shareholders' committee of HELLA has approved the conclusion of the agreement.
On building physically accurate analog switch macromodels Question: Can I improve the LTspice® model of an analog switch in case my analog design contains switches and muxes?
PCTEL expands its distribution channel globally PCTEL, a provider of wireless technology, has entered into a distribution agreement with Master Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components.
Fingerprints’ new biometric solution integrated in Dell computers Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, says that the company’s new biometric solution for the PC market is integrated in the power button of the Latitude 5000 and 7000 Series of laptops from Dell.
Singulus Technologies receives order for new pilot machine Singulus Technologies AG has received an order for the delivery of a pilot machine of the next generation for selenization machines of the CISARIS CX3 type.
Siltronic breaks ground on new Freiberg site expansion Siltronic AG has broken ground to extend the crystal pulling hall at its Freiberg site, which was inaugurated in 2016. In the extension of the building monocrystals will be pulled, to produce 300 mm wafers used by the chip industry.
Veoneer to engage in discussions with Qualcomm Swedish automotive technology company Veoneer, says that its board of directors has determined that Qualcomm’s proposal to acquire Veoneer would reasonably be expected to result in a “Superior Proposal”, compared with the company's merger agreement with Magna.
Foxconn buys 6-inch wafer fab from Macronix Macronix, a designer and manufacturer in Non-Volatile Memory (NVM), and EMS-giant Foxconn, have signed an agreement for the sales of Macronix’s 6-inch wafer fab and equipment in Hsinchu Science Park to Foxconn for NTD 2.52 billion (USD 90.65 million).
Manipulating MCU SPI interface to access a non-standard SPI ADC Question: Can I access a nonstandard SPI interface with my MCU?
BAE to get early access to Intel tech BAE Systems has entered into a strategic business agreement that will result in the company's FAST Labs research and development organisation having early access to select Intel technologies.Load more news