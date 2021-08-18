Highlights & Features of the CliQ M DC UPS module

Full corrosion resistant aluminium casing

Suitable for 24 V system

Built-in diagnostic monitoring for Battery Ready, Buffering and Replace Battery by relay contacts

LED indicator for Battery Ready, Battery Fail, DC Input, Battery Reverse Polarity and Battery Buffering

Selectable Charging Current

Selectable Buffering Time to prevent battery over discharge

Battery temperature protection to extend battery life

Conformal coating on PCBAs to protect against common dust and chemical pollutants

All matched together, the CliQ M Series power supplies and modules are designed to create systems that will reduce production downtime during power failures. The three new DC-UPS modules for the CliQ M Series offer output currents of 10 A (DRU-24V10AMN), 20 A (DRU-24V20AMN) and 40 A (DRU-24V40AMN), and operate from a wide input voltage range of 18 – 30 Vdc. They can support a battery charge at 18 Vdc and a 150% power boost function in 24 V systems. In addition, the charging current (optional) and the buffering time are selectable according to user needs. The CliQ M battery module (DRN-24V7AAEN) is designed to accommodate 2 x 12 V 7.2 AH lead-acid batteries for 24 V system as backup power. The battery module has a built-in battery voltage indicator to easily monitor the battery status during operation. Over temperature protection is available when using the CliQ M battery module together with the DC-UPS modules. The combination also helps to extend battery life and makes a better power solution for uninterruptible systems in a wide range of applications, such as industrial, factory and machine automation, as well as many others. These units are designed to work with the CliQ M range of AC/DC converters, which are available in a range from 80W to 960W, with single, dual and 3 phase units available.The DC UPS modules and battery modules are available for sampling Q3 2021, Delta offer guidelines on implementation, illustrating the ease of use, these are downloadable from the Luso website. Our product specialists are on hand to assist with product selection and guide you through the design cycle. We offer technical and commercial support. Please contact us for more information. https://www.lusoelectronics.com/delta-cliq-m-series-enables-the-implementation-of-custom-din-rail-ups-systems/