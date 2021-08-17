© Intel Corporation (illustration purpose only)

Intel ordered to pay; plans to appeal

A U.S. judge has rejected Intel's request to set aside a jury verdict ordering the chipmaker to pay VLSI Technology USD 2.18 billion for patent infringement. (Evertiq reported)

A Texan U.S. District Judge has denied Intel's motion for a new trial, writes Reuters in a report. Back in March 2021, VLSI .was awarded USD 1.5 billion and USD 675 million respectively for Intel's infringement of two patents that were once owned by NXP. A different jury and in a separate patent infringement lawsuit however, ruled in Intel's favour (in April 2021). Here, VLSI had sought USD 3.1 billion. Intel was "disappointed with the decision and intended to appeal", the report continues.