© Ventec International Group

Ventec and Taiyo America sign agreement for Mainland Europe & UK

Ventec will be taking over the exclusive distribution of Taiyo products in mainland Europe, the UK and Ireland.

Effective October 1, 2021, customers in Europe will immediately benefit from the supply chain partnership with Ventec, as it will grant greater and faster access to Taiyo product inventories which will be stocked and fulfilled from Ventec’s distribution hubs in Germany and the United Kingdom, a press release reads. Taiyo America will continue to provide sales and technical support to its direct customers, with Ventec providing supply chain fulfillment and invoicing services. For all other customers, Ventec will offer sales, technical, supply chain / distribution support. Mark Goodwin, COO EMEA & Americas at Ventec, said: “We are delighted to partner with Taiyo America as their exclusive pan-European distributor. Taiyo’s products have a reputation worldwide for proven performance and outstanding quality, which creates the perfect complement to Ventec’s existing material solutions. We are looking forward to supporting Taiyo’s existing customers and growing the business together by introducing Taiyo's products to our customers across our assigned region.” John Fix, Manager & Director, Sales & Marketing at Taiyo America, added: "Taiyo America is pleased to partner with Ventec to distribute our product lines in Europe. Their reputation for providing leading-edge high-performance PCB base material solutions combined with their proven expertise in supply chain management will enable us to expand our market opportunities whilst enhancing our ability to meet the needs of our existing customers."