Products | August 16, 2021
AT&S technology enables the world's smallest digicam
1mm2 in size and 1 gram in weight; the image sensor is smaller than a grain of rice, lighter than a postage stamp but more powerful than any previous development of its kind.
This is a product release announcement by AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
With a size of 1 mm² and a weight of about 1 gram, the image sensor is so small that it can not only be installed in smartphones, VR cameras, and other wearables but can also be integrated into medical applications such as endoscopes. After all, miniaturization is becoming increasingly important in microelectronics. High-end applications must become smaller and smaller, and at the same time, it is a matter of having more and more space available for additional or more powerful components and new features to increase the functionality of the respective applications. Especially in the field of medical technology, miniaturization takes on another important component: the smaller the devices used for diagnosis or treatment, the gentler it is for the patient. "The image sensor not only creates sharp images due to its 100,000-pixel resolution, but it also has low power consumption thanks to our smart connection architecture," says Markus Maier, Global Account Manager at AT&S. AT&S developed the printed circuit board for the sensor, while the sensor itself was built by the Styrian supplier of high-performance sensor solutions, ams OSRAM. ams OSRAM is a leading global supplier of optical solutions headquartered in Austria, with which AT&S has already collaborated on technology projects in the past. The successful cooperation between the two Styrian high-tech companies is also proof of how Austrian know-how is helping to shape the high-tech world. The digicam sensor, which provides digital video output, enables all kinds of visual sensing for mobile applications. One of the first products to integrate the AT&S solution is ams OSRAM's NanEye, one of the smallest digital cameras on the market. NanEye has a wide range of applications, such as eye-tracking in VR goggles, but can also be used in the medical field. The AT&S development is integrated, for example, in a camera head used for endoscopic examinations. For AT&S, this product is very special - firstly, the AT&S hardware design team from AISS (Advanced Interconnect Solution Services) created the layout. Second, the interconnect design was realized using ECP (Embedded Component Packaging) technology. ECP enables both active and passive components to be integrated into laminate-based substrates, i.e. high-tech printed circuit boards, in a minimum of space. "Instead of placing the components on the PCB, they are integrated into the PCB. They 'disappear' inside the PCB," Maier says. Moreover, the NanEye project is an example of one of those products that AT&S will be offering more frequently in the future, for in addition to the technology, AT&S has also developed the circuit board design. "This product fits perfectly into our strategy and also shows where our journey will take us," explains Günter Köle, Director Advanced Interconnect Solution Service at AT&S. "In the future, we will not only develop interconnect solutions, with which we have become one of the global technology leaders, but we will become a provider of complete solutions. I am proud that with our solutions we are helping to develop products that not only set new standards but can also be used to solve society's challenges and problems," says Günter Köle.
Hella signs Business Combination Agreement with Faurecia S.E. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and the Faurecia S.E. signed an agreement on the combination of the two companies. The shareholders' committee of HELLA has approved the conclusion of the agreement.
On building physically accurate analog switch macromodels Question: Can I improve the LTspice® model of an analog switch in case my analog design contains switches and muxes?
PCTEL expands its distribution channel globally PCTEL, a provider of wireless technology, has entered into a distribution agreement with Master Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components.
Fingerprints’ new biometric solution integrated in Dell computers Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, says that the company’s new biometric solution for the PC market is integrated in the power button of the Latitude 5000 and 7000 Series of laptops from Dell.
Singulus Technologies receives order for new pilot machine Singulus Technologies AG has received an order for the delivery of a pilot machine of the next generation for selenization machines of the CISARIS CX3 type.
Siltronic breaks ground on new Freiberg site expansion Siltronic AG has broken ground to extend the crystal pulling hall at its Freiberg site, which was inaugurated in 2016. In the extension of the building monocrystals will be pulled, to produce 300 mm wafers used by the chip industry.
Aerospace and Defense markets have product lives that far exceed those of the components which go to make them. Long-term product availability is vital in these sectors, and companies need to ensure that a reliable long-term source of components is available.
Veoneer to engage in discussions with Qualcomm Swedish automotive technology company Veoneer, says that its board of directors has determined that Qualcomm’s proposal to acquire Veoneer would reasonably be expected to result in a “Superior Proposal”, compared with the company's merger agreement with Magna.
Foxconn buys 6-inch wafer fab from Macronix Macronix, a designer and manufacturer in Non-Volatile Memory (NVM), and EMS-giant Foxconn, have signed an agreement for the sales of Macronix’s 6-inch wafer fab and equipment in Hsinchu Science Park to Foxconn for NTD 2.52 billion (USD 90.65 million).
Manipulating MCU SPI interface to access a non-standard SPI ADC Question: Can I access a nonstandard SPI interface with my MCU?
BAE to get early access to Intel tech BAE Systems has entered into a strategic business agreement that will result in the company's FAST Labs research and development organisation having early access to select Intel technologies.
Global semiconductor sales increase 29.2% YoY in June The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reports that worldwide sales of semiconductors were USD 44.5 billion in June 2021, an increase of 29.2% from the June 2020 total of USD 34.5 billion.
Allegro MicroSystems finalises the sale Thailand facility Sensing and power semiconductor technology specialist, Allegro MicroSystems, says that it has finalised the sale of its manufacturing facility in Thailand (AMTC” to Innolight Technology.
Cree expands its operations leadership team SiC technology specialist Cree is expanding its operations leadership team as part of the company's growth and capacity expansion plans and planned retirement of Rick McFarland, Cree’s Senior Vice President of Global Operations, in the Summer of 2022.
Diode Dynamics expands with new 70,000 sq. ft HQ facility. Automotive LED lighting manufacturer, Diode Dynamics, has announced the construction of a new 70,000 square-foot headquarters facility. The project is located on 10 acres within the Fountain Lakes development in St. Charles, Missouri, and is expected to open this fall.
NXP sees its 2Q revenues jump 43% YoY "NXP delivered second-quarter revenue of $2.6 billion, an increase of 43 percent versus the year-ago period, and better than the mid-point of our guidance.” says Kurt Sievers, NXP President and CEO
Infineon sees increase in revenue despite headwinds “Demand for semiconductors is unbroken, as they play a key role in enabling the energy transition and digitalization. Currently, however, the market is faced with an extremely tight supply situation,” Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon says in the company's quarterly report.
Transphorm closes JV transaction for acquisition of AFSW Wafer-Fab Transphorm, a supplier of gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, has close of the transaction for the acquisition of 100% interest in the company’s AFSW wafer-fab facility by GaNovation, Transphorm’s recent joint venture with Palo Alto-based JCP Capital, a new strategic-financial partner.
SK Siltron to invest $300 million in Michigan expansion SK Siltron CSS, a semiconductor wafer manufacturer, plans to invest USD 300 million and create up to 150 high-paying, skilled jobs in Bay County, Michigan, over the next three years.
Adjusting the gain of a fixed-gain difference amplifier Question: Is it possible to increase the gain of a fixed-gain difference amplifier?
Shortages, strategies and the future - a Q&A about a crisis Following a number of articles and analyst reports covering the current ongoing semiconductor crisis, Evertiq reached out to Chintan Sutaria, president of quoting and supply chain software provider CalcuQuote, to pick his brain on the topic.
RF manufacturer orders multiple solstice plating systems ClassOne, a provider of semiconductor electroplating and surface preparation systems, has received multiple tool orders from an unnamed RF device manufacturer.Load more news