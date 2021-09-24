© Analog Devices Inc. Application Notes | September 24, 2021
Energy storage using supercapacitors: How big is big enough?
Question: Can I use a simple energy calculation when selecting a supercapacitor for a backup system?
Answer: The simple energy calculation will fall short unless you take into account the details that impact available energy storage over the supercapacitor lifetime. Introduction In a power backup or holdup system, the energy storage medium can make up a significant percentage of the total bill of materials (BOM) cost, and often occupies the most volume. The key to optimizing a solution is careful selection of components so that holdup times are met, but the system is not overdesigned. That is, one must calculate the energy storage required to meet holdup/backup time requirements over the lifetime of the application, without excessive margin. This article presents a strategy for choosing a supercapacitor and a backup controller for a given holdup time and power, considering the vagaries of supercapacitors over their lifetimes. Electrostatic double-layer capacitors (EDLC), or supercapacitors (supercaps), are effective energy storage devices that bridge the functionality gap between larger and heavier battery-based systems and bulk capacitors. Supercaps can tolerate significantly more rapid charge and discharge cycles than rechargeable batteries can. This makes supercaps better than batteries for short-term energy storage in relatively low energy backup power systems, short duration charging, buffer peak load currents, and energy recovery systems (see Table 1). There are existing battery-supercap hybrid systems, where the high current and short duration power capabilities of supercapacitors complement the long duration, compact energy storage capabilities of batteries. Table 1. Comparison Between EDLC and Li-Ion Batteries
*To preserve reasonable lifetime
It is important to note that higher temperatures and higher cell voltages in supercaps decrease a supercap’s lifetime. It is important to ensure that the cell voltages do not exceed temperature and voltage ratings, and that these parameters remain within desired operation levels in applications where supercapacitors are stacked or when the input voltage is not well regulated (see Figure 1).
Figure 1. An example of an overly simple design resulting in a risky supercap charging scheme.
It can be difficult to achieve a robust and efficient solution using discrete components. In contrast, integrated supercap charger/backup controller solutions are easy to use and typically provide most or all of these features:
*Can be configured for more than four capacitors
For applications with 3.3 V or 5 V supply rails, consider:
Figure 6. LTC3350/LTC3351 calculation for a 36 W, 4 s holdup system with 25 F capacitance. / Figure 7. LTC3350/ LTC3351 calculation with 45 F capacitance. Let’s use a simplified methodology with example using the LTC3350:
About the Authors: Markus Holtkamp received his degree from the University of Bochum in 1993. He joined Linear Technology (now part of © Analog Devices Inc.) in October 2010 as a field applications engineer (FAE) to provide technical support to customers in Central Europe. Markus’ experience includes 14 years as an IC designer (high speed and mixed-signal ASICs) in a German design house and 3.5 years at Arrow Electronics as an analog FAE. He can be reached at markus.holtkamp@analog.com. Gabino Alonso is currently the director of strategic marketing for the Power by Linear™ Group. Prior to joining ADI, Gabino held various positions in marketing, engineering, operations, and education at Linear Technology, Texas Instruments, and California Polytechnic State University. He holds a Master of Science degree in electrical and computer engineering from University of California, Santa Barbara. He can be reached at gabin.alonso@analog.com.
|Feature
|Supercapacitors
|Li-Ion Battery
|Charge/Discharge Time
|<1 s to >10 s
|30 min to 600 min
|Termination/Overcharge
|—
|Yes
|Charge/Discharge Efficiency
|85% to 98%
|70% to 85%
|Cycle Life
|100,000+
|500+
|Min to Max Cell Voltage (V)
|0 to 2.3*
|3 to 4.2
|Specific Energy (Wh/kg)
|1 to 5
|100 to 240
|Specific Power (W/kg)
|10,000+
|1000 to 3000
|Temperature (°C)
|–40°C to +45°C*
|0°C to +45°C charge*
|Self-Discharge Rate
|High
|Low
|Intrinsic Safety
|High
|Low
- A well-regulated cell voltage regardless of the input voltage variations
- Active voltage balancing of individual stacked cells to ensure the voltage is matched during all operating conditions regardless of mismatches between cells
- Low conduction losses and low dropout voltage on cell voltage to ensure the system gets the maximum amount of energy for a given supercapacitor
- Inrush current limiting for live insertion of boards
- Communication with a host controller
|LTC3110
|LTC4041
|LTC3350
|LTC3351
|LTC3355
|VIN (V)
|1.8 to 5.25
|2.9 to 5.5 (60 V OVP)
|4.5 to 35
|4.5 to 35
|3 to 20
|Charger (VIN → VCAP)
|2 A buck-boost
|2.5 A buck
|10+ A buck controller
|10+ A buck controller
|1 A buck
|Number of Cells
|2
|1 to 2
|1 to 4*
|1 to 4*
|1
|Cell Balancing
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|—
|VCAP (V)
|0.1 to 5.5
|0.8 to 5.4
|1.2 to 20
|1.2 to 20
|0.5 to 5
|DC-to-DC (VCAP → VOUT)
|2 A buck-boost
|2.5 A boost
|10+ A boost controller
|10+ A boost controller
|5 A boost
|VOUT Range (V)
|1.8 to 5.25
|2.7 to 5.5
|4.5 to 35
|4.5 to 35
|2.7 to 5
|PowerPath
|Internal FET
|External FET
|External FET
|External FET
|Separate boost
|Inrush Current Limiting
|—
|—
|—
|Yes
|—
|Systems Monitoring
|—
|PWR fail, PG
|V, I, cap, ESR
|V, I, cap, ESR
|VIN, VOUT, VCAP
|Package
|24-lead TSSOP, 24-lead QFN
|4mm × 5mm, 24-lead QFN
|5mm × 7mm, 38-lead QFN
|5mm × 7mm, 38-lead QFN
|4mm × 4mm, 20-lead QFN
- The LTC3110: a 2 A bidirectional buck-boost dc-to-dc regulator and charger/balancer
- The LTC4041: a 2.5 A supercapacitor backup power manager
- The LTC3350: a high current supercapacitor backup controller and system monitor
- The LTC3351: a hot swappable supercapacitor charger, backup controller, and system monitor
- The LTC3355: a 20 V, 1 A buck dc-to-dc with integrated supercapacitor charger and backup regulator
- Specified (initial) capacitance has decreased to 70% of nominal.
- ESR has doubled from the specified initial value.
- Determine the backup requirements for PBackup and tBackup.
- Determine the maximum cell voltage, VSTK(MAX), for desired lifetime of capacitor.
- Choose the number of capacitors in the stack (n).
- Choose a desired utilization ratio, αB for the supercapacitor (for example, 80% to 90%).
- Solve for capacitance CSC:
- Find a supercapacitor with sufficient CSC and check if the minimum RSC formula is fulfilled:
- Required backup power is 36 W for a duration of four seconds.
- CELL(MAX) is set to 2.4 V for longer lifetime/higher ambient temperature.
- Four capacitors are series stacked.
- DC-to-DC efficiency (ŋ) is 90%.
- Using an initial guess of 25 F capacitance, the spreadsheet tool provides the result shown in Figure 6.
- Increasing the capacitance to 45 F, the spreadsheet tool provides the result shown in Figure 7.
