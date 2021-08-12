© Pixabay

Fingerprints’ new biometric solution integrated in Dell computers

Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, says that the company’s new biometric solution for the PC market is integrated in the power button of the Latitude 5000 and 7000 Series of laptops from Dell.

Thus far, Fingerprints has been awarded design wins with three of the world’s top five PC manufacturers. Consequently, the company expect to be able to announce further PC models in the near future, which feature Fingerprints’ new biometric PC solution. “This product launch by Dell confirms the positive trend in demand for biometric authentication in consumer and enterprise PCs. Fingerprints is poised for continued growth in this segment, providing the perfect way to add convenient and secure authentication to PCs,” comments Ted Hansson, Senior VP Business Line Mobile at Fingerprints.