Precisely controlled cooling process and individual adjustment of the cooling gradient

With the VisionXP+ convection soldering system from Rehm Thermal Systems, the soldering process does not end with the melting of the solder. For an optimal soldering result, a stable and reliable cooling process is particularly important, which can be flexibly designed with this type of system.

