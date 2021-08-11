Bourns Unveils AEC-Q200 Compliant Shielded Power Inductor Series

Bourns, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic components, today released its Model SRP6530A Shielded Power Inductor Series designed to meet the high current density and high temperature requirements in a variety of applications.

This is a product release announcement by Bourns Inc.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

These AEC-Q200 compliant inductors feature shielded construction with a metal alloy powder core that offers low magnetic field radiation, low buzz noise, and a wide operating temperature range of –55 °C to +155 °C. The features of the Model SRP6530A series make them ideal for electromagnetic interference (EMI) filtering and power management solutions in consumer, industrial, and telecom electronics applications that require higher reliability. Bourns' uniquely-formulated metal alloy powder core and molded construction offer high saturation currents of 7 to 70 A over the 0.1 – 10 μH inductance range. The new inductors provide low DC resistance, which enhances their low loss characteristics. In addition, the high temperature-graded materials used by Bourns enable a wide operating temperature range with a 50 VDC rating and high rated currents up to 34 A. The new inductor series also offers excellent temperature stability of inductance across a wide temperature band. Bourns® Model SRP6530A shielded power inductor series is available now and is RoHS compliant* and halogen free**. For more detailed product information, please see: www.bourns.com/products/magnetic-products/power-inductors-aec-q200-compliant