© Siltronic

Siltronic breaks ground on new Freiberg site expansion

Siltronic AG has broken ground to extend the crystal pulling hall at its Freiberg site, which was inaugurated in 2016. In the extension of the building monocrystals will be pulled, to produce 300 mm wafers used by the chip industry.

Once completed, the new extension will provide capacity for further crystal pulling equipment. "Striving for continuous improvement and developing innovative products are among the most important tasks to ensure and expand our top technology position in the wafer industry. This makes Siltronic an attractive and sustainable employer," explains Dr. Christoph von Plotho, CEO of Siltronic AG in a press release. "With the new crystal pulling equipment, we are well prepared for the future to continue to be at the top of global competition in the semiconductor industry," the CEO continues. The extension is planned to be completed by the end of next year. Since Siltronic took over Freiberger Elektronikwerkstoffe GmbH in 1995, the company has invested more than EUR 1 billion at the site in Saxony. "The investment in this new building shows that Siltronic remains clearly committed to the Freiberg site," von Plotho concludes.