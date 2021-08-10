Thermal management in printed circuit boards

ViscoTec dispensing pumps have already proven themselves in numerous applications as the optimal tool for handling highly abrasive materials. Dispensing tests were carried out for one customer with its new 1-component heat-conducting paste at the ViscoTec technical center.

