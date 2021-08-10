Products | August 10, 2021
Thermal management in printed circuit boards
ViscoTec dispensing pumps have already proven themselves in numerous applications as the optimal tool for handling highly abrasive materials. Dispensing tests were carried out for one customer with its new 1-component heat-conducting paste at the ViscoTec technical center.
This is a product release announcement by ViscoTec Pumpen- u. Dosiertechnik GmbH. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The extremely abrasive and, at the same time, highly viscous material had to be dispensed onto a printed circuit board while meeting the highest accuracy requirements. The finished circuit boards are installed in various electronic components in the subsequent manufacturing process. The thermal paste helps to support the thermal heat management there and ensures optimum heat transfer to the outside. For the dispensing tests, a 1-component 3RD8 dispenser with ceramic rotor was used and powered by a ViscoPro-C servo drive. The material was conveyed via a ViscoMT-C cartridge emptying system. Challenges in dispensing abrasive thermal paste Abrasive pastes cause increased wear. If properties such as high viscosity of the materials are then added, many common dispensing systems and technologies, such as piston pumps, reach their limits. They cannot meet the high demands of service life and precision. ViscoTec is the specialist for these materials in particular. With the endless piston principle, ViscoTec succeeds in reducing wear to a minimum and meeting the highest precision requirements. And by using the ceramic rotor in addition to ViscoTec's standard equipment, the service life of the dispensing equipment can be increased many times over, even when dispensing highly abrasive materials. The dispensing tests show that despite the high viscosity and abrasion of the thermal paste, the individual lines and dots were dispensed very precisely. The speeds of the dispenser and robot were perfectly combined. There was no dripping of the material. As well as perfect dispensing results, this also means less downtime due to less maintenance work and reduced cost on wear parts for the customer. In addition, material waste is minimized and contamination of components, as well as unintentional dripping, are prevented. This in turn ensures fewer rejects. In the following video you can see the dispensing tests with the highly abrasive thermal paste: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWe_Gj2n5bQ
Foxconn buys 6-inch wafer fab from Macronix Macronix, a designer and manufacturer in Non-Volatile Memory (NVM), and EMS-giant Foxconn, have signed an agreement for the sales of Macronix’s 6-inch wafer fab and equipment in Hsinchu Science Park to Foxconn for NTD 2.52 billion (USD 90.65 million).
Manipulating MCU SPI interface to access a non-standard SPI ADC Question: Can I access a nonstandard SPI interface with my MCU?
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
BAE to get early access to Intel tech BAE Systems has entered into a strategic business agreement that will result in the company's FAST Labs research and development organisation having early access to select Intel technologies.
Global semiconductor sales increase 29.2% YoY in June The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reports that worldwide sales of semiconductors were USD 44.5 billion in June 2021, an increase of 29.2% from the June 2020 total of USD 34.5 billion.
Allegro MicroSystems finalises the sale Thailand facility Sensing and power semiconductor technology specialist, Allegro MicroSystems, says that it has finalised the sale of its manufacturing facility in Thailand (AMTC” to Innolight Technology.
Cree expands its operations leadership team SiC technology specialist Cree is expanding its operations leadership team as part of the company's growth and capacity expansion plans and planned retirement of Rick McFarland, Cree’s Senior Vice President of Global Operations, in the Summer of 2022.
Diode Dynamics expands with new 70,000 sq. ft HQ facility. Automotive LED lighting manufacturer, Diode Dynamics, has announced the construction of a new 70,000 square-foot headquarters facility. The project is located on 10 acres within the Fountain Lakes development in St. Charles, Missouri, and is expected to open this fall.
NXP sees its 2Q revenues jump 43% YoY "NXP delivered second-quarter revenue of $2.6 billion, an increase of 43 percent versus the year-ago period, and better than the mid-point of our guidance.” says Kurt Sievers, NXP President and CEO
Infineon sees increase in revenue despite headwinds “Demand for semiconductors is unbroken, as they play a key role in enabling the energy transition and digitalization. Currently, however, the market is faced with an extremely tight supply situation,” Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon says in the company's quarterly report.
Transphorm closes JV transaction for acquisition of AFSW Wafer-Fab Transphorm, a supplier of gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, has close of the transaction for the acquisition of 100% interest in the company’s AFSW wafer-fab facility by GaNovation, Transphorm’s recent joint venture with Palo Alto-based JCP Capital, a new strategic-financial partner.
SK Siltron to invest $300 million in Michigan expansion SK Siltron CSS, a semiconductor wafer manufacturer, plans to invest USD 300 million and create up to 150 high-paying, skilled jobs in Bay County, Michigan, over the next three years.
Adjusting the gain of a fixed-gain difference amplifier Question: Is it possible to increase the gain of a fixed-gain difference amplifier?
Shortages, strategies and the future - a Q&A about a crisis Following a number of articles and analyst reports covering the current ongoing semiconductor crisis, Evertiq reached out to Chintan Sutaria, president of quoting and supply chain software provider CalcuQuote, to pick his brain on the topic.
RF manufacturer orders multiple solstice plating systems ClassOne, a provider of semiconductor electroplating and surface preparation systems, has received multiple tool orders from an unnamed RF device manufacturer.
Siltronic to expand with second 300 mm fab in Singapore Siltronic announces that the company has decided to build a second 300 mm fab at its site in Singapore to support the strong demand of the tight semiconductor market.
STMicro manufactures first 200mm SiC wafers in Sweden STMicroelectronics has manufactured the first 200mm (8-inch) Silicon-Carbide (SiC) bulk wafers for prototyping next-generation power devices from its facility in Norrköping, Sweden.
SkyWater to invest $56M in Minnesota capacity expansion SkyWater Technology's Board of Directors has approved USD 56 million in capital investments to expand the capacity and capabilities of its Minnesota facility and to accelerate the company’s entry into the 200 mm GaN market.
Silicon Labs completes sale of Infrastructure & Automotive business Silicon Labs announces that it has completed the divestiture of its Infrastructure & Automotive business to Skyworks Solutions for USD 2.75 billion in an all-cash asset transaction.
Strong improvement for RoodMicrotec Semiconductor supplier RoodMicrotec's total income during the first half of 2021 amounted to EUR 7.3 million, which is 36% above the total income of the same period 2020 and 12% higher than the total income reported for the second half of 2020.
TSMC says its to early make a final decision on German expansion Semiconductor foundry giant TSMC says that it’s too early to say whether the company will expand with new factories in Germany and that discussions are still in early stages.
Sivers Photonics invests to expand capacity Sivers Photonics, a part of Sivers Semiconductors, is looking to expand it manufacturing capability and capacity with a fab investment of up to GBP 3 million in 2021.
Molex goes with FUJI NXT series pick-and-place machines Molex CVS Dabendorf GmbH has decided to use the NXT III placement machine from FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION GmbH.
Inductor current measurement in switched power supplies Question: How do you measure inductor current?
Fingerprint Cards partners with Mouser Electronics Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards has entered into a collaboration with global distributor Mouser Electronics.
GF CEO on Intel rumour: “There’s nothing to that story” In an interview with Jon Fortt from CNBC, GlobalFoundries’ CEO Tom Caulfield sets the record straight regarding the Wall Street Journal’s report of a potential USD 30 billion acquisition by Intel.Load more news