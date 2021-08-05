© SIA

Global semiconductor sales increase 29.2% YoY in June

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reports that worldwide sales of semiconductors were USD 44.5 billion in June 2021, an increase of 29.2% from the June 2020 total of USD 34.5 billion.

Sales in June were 2.1% more than the May 2021 total of USD 43.6 billion. Sales during the second quarter of 2021 were USD 133.6 billion, an increase of 29.2% over the second quarter of 2020 and 8.3% more than the first quarter of 2021. “Second-quarter semiconductor sales were up significantly compared to Q2 of last year, increasing across all major product categories and in every major regional market,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Demand for semiconductors is projected to continue to rise substantially in the long term, as the world continues using chips to become smarter, greener, more productive, and better connected. We urge leaders in Washington to enact funding for the CHIPS for America Act so America can capture a larger share of increased semiconductor production and innovation in the years ahead.” Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in Europe (43.2%), Asia Pacific/All Other (34.0%), China (28.3%), the Americas (22.9%), and Japan (21.2%). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (5.4%), Japan (2.5%), Europe (2.0%), China (1.1%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (1.0%).