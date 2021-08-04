© Cree

Cree expands its operations leadership team

SiC technology specialist Cree is expanding its operations leadership team as part of the company's growth and capacity expansion plans and planned retirement of Rick McFarland, Cree’s Senior Vice President of Global Operations, in the Summer of 2022.

Rex Felton, currently directing the construction of the company’s new silicon carbide facility in Marcy, New York, will now oversee the company’s fab operations, planning functions and quality efforts reporting to Cree CEO Gregg Lowe. McFarland will continue to lead the company’s materials and back end operations along with facilities and procurement activities through the first half of 2022 and assist Felton with the transition. “As we continue to drive the industry’s transition from silicon to silicon carbide, it is critically important that we continue to scale our operations to meet the growing needs of our customers. Rick has done an incredible job of helping us position the company for long-term growth and improve performance across our operations footprint. We appreciate his willingness to support an orderly transition prior to his retirement and we believe Rex is the perfect leader for the organization going forward,” says Lowe in a press release. Felton joined Cree in 2019 and currently serves as Senior Vice President of Fab Operations. Prior to joining Cree, he served as Vice President of Powertrain Electronics Operations at Delphi Technologies where he was responsible for powertrain electronics, electrification manufacturing facilities, and associated support functions. Prior to Delphi, Mr. Felton was Senior Wafer Fab Manager for Texas Instruments’ three Dallas fabs and the Operations Fab/Assembly Test Site in Chengdu, China. Mr. Felton was also General Manager for DMOS 5, TI’s largest fab in terms of size and volume, and home to the company’s most advanced ICs for analog, logic, and embedded memory. On a related note, the company also has appointed Missy Stigall as the new Vice President of Fab Operations based in North Carolina, reporting directly to Felton. She joins Cree with more than 20 years of engineering and people leadership experience at Texas Instruments.