© Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics expands with new 70,000 sq. ft HQ facility.

Automotive LED lighting manufacturer, Diode Dynamics, has announced the construction of a new 70,000 square-foot headquarters facility. The project is located on 10 acres within the Fountain Lakes development in St. Charles, Missouri, and is expected to open this fall.

The facility is being purpose-built to meet the needs of the company. It includes a showroom, four drive-in garage bays, an electronics manufacturing area, engineering laboratory, 30-foot warehouse, and two-story office. The project comes as Diode Dynamics experiences high demand for its products in the aftermarket LED lighting industry, requiring expansion of manufacturing capacity to support its growth. As part of the project, the company will move all of its existing employees from Earth City, Missouri, and plans to add 36 new positions over the next five years, a press release reads. "We are thrilled to be constructing a new headquarters that’s custom-tailored to our needs. This project will perfectly support our mission to design and manufacture automotive lighting products with the absolute best quality and performance possible, here in the USA," says Diode Dynamics CEO and majority owner, Paul McCain in the announcement.