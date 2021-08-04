© Diode Dynamics Business | August 04, 2021
Diode Dynamics expands with new 70,000 sq. ft HQ facility.
Automotive LED lighting manufacturer, Diode Dynamics, has announced the construction of a new 70,000 square-foot headquarters facility. The project is located on 10 acres within the Fountain Lakes development in St. Charles, Missouri, and is expected to open this fall.
The facility is being purpose-built to meet the needs of the company. It includes a showroom, four drive-in garage bays, an electronics manufacturing area, engineering laboratory, 30-foot warehouse, and two-story office. The project comes as Diode Dynamics experiences high demand for its products in the aftermarket LED lighting industry, requiring expansion of manufacturing capacity to support its growth. As part of the project, the company will move all of its existing employees from Earth City, Missouri, and plans to add 36 new positions over the next five years, a press release reads. "We are thrilled to be constructing a new headquarters that’s custom-tailored to our needs. This project will perfectly support our mission to design and manufacture automotive lighting products with the absolute best quality and performance possible, here in the USA," says Diode Dynamics CEO and majority owner, Paul McCain in the announcement.
NXP sees its 2Q revenues jump 43% YoY "NXP delivered second-quarter revenue of $2.6 billion, an increase of 43 percent versus the year-ago period, and better than the mid-point of our guidance.” says Kurt Sievers, NXP President and CEO
Infineon sees increase in revenue despite headwinds “Demand for semiconductors is unbroken, as they play a key role in enabling the energy transition and digitalization. Currently, however, the market is faced with an extremely tight supply situation,” Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon says in the company's quarterly report.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Transphorm closes JV transaction for acquisition of AFSW Wafer-Fab Transphorm, a supplier of gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, has close of the transaction for the acquisition of 100% interest in the company’s AFSW wafer-fab facility by GaNovation, Transphorm’s recent joint venture with Palo Alto-based JCP Capital, a new strategic-financial partner.
SK Siltron to invest $300 million in Michigan expansion SK Siltron CSS, a semiconductor wafer manufacturer, plans to invest USD 300 million and create up to 150 high-paying, skilled jobs in Bay County, Michigan, over the next three years.
Adjusting the gain of a fixed-gain difference amplifier Question: Is it possible to increase the gain of a fixed-gain difference amplifier?
Shortages, strategies and the future - a Q&A about a crisis Following a number of articles and analyst reports covering the current ongoing semiconductor crisis, Evertiq reached out to Chintan Sutaria, president of quoting and supply chain software provider CalcuQuote, to pick his brain on the topic.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
RF manufacturer orders multiple solstice plating systems ClassOne, a provider of semiconductor electroplating and surface preparation systems, has received multiple tool orders from an unnamed RF device manufacturer.
Siltronic to expand with second 300 mm fab in Singapore Siltronic announces that the company has decided to build a second 300 mm fab at its site in Singapore to support the strong demand of the tight semiconductor market.
STMicro manufactures first 200mm SiC wafers in Sweden STMicroelectronics has manufactured the first 200mm (8-inch) Silicon-Carbide (SiC) bulk wafers for prototyping next-generation power devices from its facility in Norrköping, Sweden.
SkyWater to invest $56M in Minnesota capacity expansion SkyWater Technology's Board of Directors has approved USD 56 million in capital investments to expand the capacity and capabilities of its Minnesota facility and to accelerate the company’s entry into the 200 mm GaN market.
Silicon Labs completes sale of Infrastructure & Automotive business Silicon Labs announces that it has completed the divestiture of its Infrastructure & Automotive business to Skyworks Solutions for USD 2.75 billion in an all-cash asset transaction.
Strong improvement for RoodMicrotec Semiconductor supplier RoodMicrotec's total income during the first half of 2021 amounted to EUR 7.3 million, which is 36% above the total income of the same period 2020 and 12% higher than the total income reported for the second half of 2020.
TSMC says its to early make a final decision on German expansion Semiconductor foundry giant TSMC says that it’s too early to say whether the company will expand with new factories in Germany and that discussions are still in early stages.
Sivers Photonics invests to expand capacity Sivers Photonics, a part of Sivers Semiconductors, is looking to expand it manufacturing capability and capacity with a fab investment of up to GBP 3 million in 2021.
Molex goes with FUJI NXT series pick-and-place machines Molex CVS Dabendorf GmbH has decided to use the NXT III placement machine from FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION GmbH.
Inductor current measurement in switched power supplies Question: How do you measure inductor current?
Fingerprint Cards partners with Mouser Electronics Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards has entered into a collaboration with global distributor Mouser Electronics.
GF CEO on Intel rumour: “There’s nothing to that story” In an interview with Jon Fortt from CNBC, GlobalFoundries’ CEO Tom Caulfield sets the record straight regarding the Wall Street Journal’s report of a potential USD 30 billion acquisition by Intel.
Applied Engineering to set up JV operations with Malaysian counterpart US-based Applied Engineering (AE) will be establishing a joint venture (JV) plant with Malaysian counterpart, QES Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd. (QES) in Batu Kawan Industrial Park, Pulau Pinang later this year.
GlobalFoundries to build new fab in upstate New York The semiconductor manufacturer says that it will build a new fab in Malta, New York in a private-public partnership. The new fab willl "double the site’s capacity" and create more than 1'000 new direct high-tech jobs.
MKS completes its acquisition of Photon Control MKS Instruments has completed its previously announced acquisition of Photon Control Inc.
Renesas to close its Yamaguchi factory next year Renesas says that it has decided to consolidate the Yamaguchi Factory (located in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture in Japan) of its wholly owned subsidiary, Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. at the end of June 2022.
Intel looking to buy GlobalFoundries for $30 billion? US chipmaker Intel is reportedly in talks to acquire semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries for some USD 30 billion, reports the Wall Street Journal citing sources familiar with the matter.
A simple way to measure temperature using one GPIO digital interface Question: How can I make an analog measurement if I only have a single GPIO left on the FPGA/microprocessor for my system?
New owner for crystal growth business in Eisenach Jenoptik has sold its crystal growth business to Hellma Materials, and will continue to focus its business on photonic applications. Hellma Materials takes over all 25 employees, and continues all business activities.