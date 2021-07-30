© CalcuQuote Business | July 30, 2021
Shortages, strategies and the future - a Q&A about a crisis
Following a number of articles and analyst reports covering the current ongoing semiconductor crisis, Evertiq reached out to Chintan Sutaria, president of quoting and supply chain software provider CalcuQuote, to pick his brain on the topic.
In a previous conversation with Chintan, which took place almost a year ago, both of us agreed on the fact that unpredictability was the main culprit in the then current crisis – which has now developed into a different beast. This time, the word that keeps resurfacing is "transparency". Working in the “backend” of semiconductor procurement, what kind of trends are CalcuQuote seeing now that the industry is going through this shortage? “Supply chain professionals feel the pain of inefficient processes more when there are shortages in the market. If they are manually sourcing all of their components, it is more difficult to make time for the hard to find components. However, implementing an automated sourcing process allows for supply chain professionals to focus on what matters and be strategic with an automated approach, CalcuQuote sees accelerated growth during a disruption in the supply chain. have grown by 65% compared to this time last year. Procurement automation through CalcuQuote products like ShopCQ is possible due to real-time, accurate information about stocking levels and API based ordering,” Chintan Sutaria says. Lead times are increasing in general when it comes to components, however, with the tools that you have at your disposal, do you see any particular component category that sticks out in comparison to others? “At CalcuQuote, we do not aggregate data to do macro-level analysis. We respect the relationship between the EMS company and their suppliers. However, some suppliers do ask us to give them insights about their own performance. To be clear, we only offer analysis and observations based on a supplier’s own data - we do not share competitor’s information between suppliers.” He continues to explain that in cases where the company has evaluated supplier performance, CalcuQuote have observed a 9% drop over the last two years in MPNs with sufficient stock. “In layman’s terms, EMS companies are not able to fulfill demand due to low stock from their primary suppliers. Last quarter, only 78.5% of MPNs had sufficient stock to meet the demand compared to 85.1% this time last year.” the president continues. You have previously stated that real-time visibility is key if supply chains are to become more agile and resilient to disruptions. With that in mind, what do you think should be done from the semiconductor manufacturers side of things (besides continuing to increase capacity) to alleviate the situation? “We have arrived at this problem based on a combination of reduction in supply and increase in demand. Real-time visibility up the supply chain is certainly important so a supply chain professional can know that there is going to be a problem sooner. But it is also important for the manufacturers to invest in more accurate demand forecast. Most of the demand increase could have been predicted with the information we had on hand.” “One way to gather relevant information is by collecting and analyzing information up and down the supply chain, especially for leading indicators such as stock checks. The data shows that from the 200+ EMS factories using QuoteCQ, our end-to-end RFQ management system designed specifically for EMS companies. CalcuQuote customers are processing more RFQs through the system. We have observed an increase of 135% in total Request for Quotes (RFQ) and an average increase per company of around 22% RFQs.” Chitan then provides an example of how this set of information could be used. “If a particular component category is seeing a steady rise in stock checks (number of checks and total order size) then it could be a good indicator that the components are being included in more early-stage designs, which may mature into mass production. While tracking stock checks might not completely cure the issue because there is still a ramp up period for the factory to meet that demand, at least the factories can get a good start. This information already exists if the supply chain starts transacting through integrated systems instead of phone calls/emails,” Chintan explains Usually while in the middle of a shortage we see two things; a shift in allocation strategies and methods as well as an increase in counterfeit components. How would you say that this current crisis compares to previous ones? “From an economics perspective, the incentive to counterfeit a component is higher in the current market compared to 2018. Back then, we were talking about parts that normally cost a fraction of a penny, that were selling for 10x that price. But it was still just pennies. In the IC market, parts are already more expensive, so a small multiplier is much more significant in value. Also, the timeline for the shortage to continue is longer this time. Most estimates say that we are in this allocation market for a year or more. This means that a counterfeiter is incentivized to invest in the infrastructure to create more and higher quality counterfeits, whereas if this was a short-term circumstance, then it would not be worthwhile for them to invest in sophisticated counterfeiting processes.” Looking to the future, how would you speculate this current situation will develop? “Perhaps this is because recent scars feel more significant, but it seems to me that we have one supply chain crisis after another. Supply chain professionals do an excellent job of reacting to these volatilities. However, it is important that we comprehensively address the root causes of these recurring problems. The best way of addressing them is placing a focus on transparency in supply and demand. We need to create more of a cushion in the supply chain, utilize better forecasting tools, and adjust our expectations to reflect the changes we see around us,” Chintan Sutaria concludes.
STMicro manufactures first 200mm SiC wafers in Sweden STMicroelectronics has manufactured the first 200mm (8-inch) Silicon-Carbide (SiC) bulk wafers for prototyping next-generation power devices from its facility in Norrköping, Sweden.
SkyWater to invest $56M in Minnesota capacity expansion SkyWater Technology's Board of Directors has approved USD 56 million in capital investments to expand the capacity and capabilities of its Minnesota facility and to accelerate the company’s entry into the 200 mm GaN market.
Sponsored content by Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONSThere’s a better way to dispense thermal gap filler. We hear a lot about the advancement, properties, and use of dispensable thermal interface materials (TIM) to keep devices cool. But what about the dispensing process? If you're choosing a dispensable thermal gap filler for your application, download our new guide.
Silicon Labs completes sale of Infrastructure & Automotive business Silicon Labs announces that it has completed the divestiture of its Infrastructure & Automotive business to Skyworks Solutions for USD 2.75 billion in an all-cash asset transaction.
Strong improvement for RoodMicrotec Semiconductor supplier RoodMicrotec's total income during the first half of 2021 amounted to EUR 7.3 million, which is 36% above the total income of the same period 2020 and 12% higher than the total income reported for the second half of 2020.
TSMC says its to early make a final decision on German expansion Semiconductor foundry giant TSMC says that it’s too early to say whether the company will expand with new factories in Germany and that discussions are still in early stages.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Sivers Photonics invests to expand capacity Sivers Photonics, a part of Sivers Semiconductors, is looking to expand it manufacturing capability and capacity with a fab investment of up to GBP 3 million in 2021.
Molex goes with FUJI NXT series pick-and-place machines Molex CVS Dabendorf GmbH has decided to use the NXT III placement machine from FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION GmbH.
Inductor current measurement in switched power supplies Question: How do you measure inductor current?
Fingerprint Cards partners with Mouser Electronics Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards has entered into a collaboration with global distributor Mouser Electronics.
Sponsored content by CMLStrategic solutions to the current material shortage in the PCB industry In the past few month’s PCB laminates and base material costs have seen a dramatic rise. The natural consequences of this inflation besides the higher production costs are the unavailability of certain materials paired with longer delivery lead times. A problem like this will destabilize any supply chain, or that’s what you may think.
GF CEO on Intel rumour: “There’s nothing to that story” In an interview with Jon Fortt from CNBC, GlobalFoundries’ CEO Tom Caulfield sets the record straight regarding the Wall Street Journal’s report of a potential USD 30 billion acquisition by Intel.
Applied Engineering to set up JV operations with Malaysian counterpart US-based Applied Engineering (AE) will be establishing a joint venture (JV) plant with Malaysian counterpart, QES Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd. (QES) in Batu Kawan Industrial Park, Pulau Pinang later this year.
GlobalFoundries to build new fab in upstate New York The semiconductor manufacturer says that it will build a new fab in Malta, New York in a private-public partnership. The new fab willl "double the site’s capacity" and create more than 1'000 new direct high-tech jobs.
MKS completes its acquisition of Photon Control MKS Instruments has completed its previously announced acquisition of Photon Control Inc.
Renesas to close its Yamaguchi factory next year Renesas says that it has decided to consolidate the Yamaguchi Factory (located in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture in Japan) of its wholly owned subsidiary, Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. at the end of June 2022.
Intel looking to buy GlobalFoundries for $30 billion? US chipmaker Intel is reportedly in talks to acquire semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries for some USD 30 billion, reports the Wall Street Journal citing sources familiar with the matter.
A simple way to measure temperature using one GPIO digital interface Question: How can I make an analog measurement if I only have a single GPIO left on the FPGA/microprocessor for my system?
New owner for crystal growth business in Eisenach Jenoptik has sold its crystal growth business to Hellma Materials, and will continue to focus its business on photonic applications. Hellma Materials takes over all 25 employees, and continues all business activities.
Linear Integrated Systems partners with Digi-Key Electronics Linear Integrated Systems, a designer and manufacturer of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors, has entered into a new partnership with Digi-Key Electronics.
Conti invests in Israeli industrial sensing start-up Feelit Continental has acquired a minority stake in the Industry 4.0 start-up Feelit, headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Both companies have agreed not to disclose the amount of the holding.
Skeleton Technologies brings in additional capital On the first of July, Skeleton Technologies, announced the successful closing of a further EUR 29 million in its Series D financing. The total financing in Round D amounts to EUR 70.4 million.
Fingerprint receives follow-on order for its T-Shape sensor Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards has secured an additional volume order for approximately 250,000 units of T-Shape sensor modules from one of the world’s top three card manufacturers.
Minebea Mitsumi acquires Omron’s of 8-inch fab Minebea Mitsumi’s subsidiary Mitsumi Electric, has entered into an agreement with Omron Corporation for the acquisition of Omron's semiconductor and MEMS fabrication plant in Yasu, Shiga, Japan – as well as its MEMS product development function.
Neonode brings contactless touch to kiosk solution by MiTAC Swedish Neonode will deliver its Touch Sensor Modules (TSMs) to MiTAC Computing Technology Corp. (MCT) who has developed a contactless touch self-service kiosk solution with a 32 inch display featuring Neonode’s TSMs.
Sourceability ink distribution deal with Nexperia Electronic component e-commerce marketplace, Sourcengine, says that it is making components from semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia available worldwide.Load more news