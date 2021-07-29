© ClassOne

RF manufacturer orders multiple solstice plating systems

ClassOne, a provider of semiconductor electroplating and surface preparation systems, has received multiple tool orders from an unnamed RF device manufacturer.

"The new Solstice S8s are being used to produce advanced BAW filters for leading-edge 5G communications products," says ClassOne's VP Product and Technology, John Ghekiere, in a press release. "This customer supplies innovative RF solutions to all the major smart phone manufacturers, so they demand maximum performance for these devices. In particular, they were interested in our GoldPro electroplating chamber for their advanced cyanide gold processes." "Our customer is extremely pleased with the Solstice's process performance, especially its within-feature and wafer-to-wafer uniformity," CEO, Byron Exarcos adds. "Plus, they like how quickly it gets them to full production levels. We won this business for several key reasons – electroplating performance, price/performance, CoO, and, very importantly, our level of customer responsiveness and support." ClassOne's Solstice S8 is an eight-chambered, fully-automated single-wafer production tool that delivers high-performance electroplating – as well as wafer surface preparation for a range of processes, including cleaning, metal lift-off, resist strip, UBM etch and more. The Solstice series also includes the fully-automated S4 with up to four processing chambers and the semi-automated Solstice LT with up to three chambers for process development and lower-volume production. The Solstice platform's unique flexibility, enabling both plating and surface prep processes on the same tool, can serve to streamline production and optimize ROI.