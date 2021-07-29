© Siltronic Business | July 29, 2021
Siltronic to expand with second 300 mm fab in Singapore
Siltronic announces that the company has decided to build a second 300 mm fab at its site in Singapore to support the strong demand of the tight semiconductor market.
"Demand is increasing in all end markets. This trend is expected to continue and will promote further growth of our company. We support the expansion projects of important customers, which cannot be served with existing capacities by adding a new leading-edge and cost-efficient 300 mm fab in Singapore. Negotiations with customers about long-term agreements are progressing well", says Dr. Christoph von Plotho, CEO of Siltronic AG, in a press release Based on current planning Siltronic expects capex for this project to be around EUR 2 billion until the end of 2024. The project will be financed in particular by existing liquidity and free cash flow as well as customer prepayments, debt and ‑ if required ‑ equity measures. The study phase was finished quickly and construction of the new fab is planned to start already in 2021. Furthermore, Siltronic has decided to expand crystal pulling and expitaxy capacities at its German site in Freiberg. With these investments Siltronic’s central R&D hub in Burghausen, providing technological support for the planned expansions, will be further strengthened. Due to the expansion projects, the company says that its capex is expected to raise from EUR 250 million to around EUR 400 million in 2021. Net cash flow will decline compared to 2020 but it will stay slightly positive. "With the decision to invest in a cost-efficient fab, we are setting the course for Siltronic AG's continued successful future. With the new leading-edge production capacities, we will further strengthen our position as one of the technology leaders," von Plotho continues.. After regulatory clearances have already been granted in various jurisdictions, GlobalWafers and Siltronic expect the voluntary public tender offer by GlobalWafers to be completed as planned in H2 2021 after receiving the pending approvals.
SkyWater to invest $56M in Minnesota capacity expansion SkyWater Technology's Board of Directors has approved USD 56 million in capital investments to expand the capacity and capabilities of its Minnesota facility and to accelerate the company’s entry into the 200 mm GaN market.
Silicon Labs completes sale of Infrastructure & Automotive business Silicon Labs announces that it has completed the divestiture of its Infrastructure & Automotive business to Skyworks Solutions for USD 2.75 billion in an all-cash asset transaction.
Strong improvement for RoodMicrotec Semiconductor supplier RoodMicrotec's total income during the first half of 2021 amounted to EUR 7.3 million, which is 36% above the total income of the same period 2020 and 12% higher than the total income reported for the second half of 2020.
TSMC says its to early make a final decision on German expansion Semiconductor foundry giant TSMC says that it’s too early to say whether the company will expand with new factories in Germany and that discussions are still in early stages.
Sivers Photonics invests to expand capacity Sivers Photonics, a part of Sivers Semiconductors, is looking to expand it manufacturing capability and capacity with a fab investment of up to GBP 3 million in 2021.
Molex goes with FUJI NXT series pick-and-place machines Molex CVS Dabendorf GmbH has decided to use the NXT III placement machine from FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION GmbH.
Inductor current measurement in switched power supplies Question: How do you measure inductor current?
Fingerprint Cards partners with Mouser Electronics Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards has entered into a collaboration with global distributor Mouser Electronics.
GF CEO on Intel rumour: “There’s nothing to that story” In an interview with Jon Fortt from CNBC, GlobalFoundries’ CEO Tom Caulfield sets the record straight regarding the Wall Street Journal’s report of a potential USD 30 billion acquisition by Intel.
Applied Engineering to set up JV operations with Malaysian counterpart US-based Applied Engineering (AE) will be establishing a joint venture (JV) plant with Malaysian counterpart, QES Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd. (QES) in Batu Kawan Industrial Park, Pulau Pinang later this year.
GlobalFoundries to build new fab in upstate New York The semiconductor manufacturer says that it will build a new fab in Malta, New York in a private-public partnership. The new fab willl "double the site’s capacity" and create more than 1'000 new direct high-tech jobs.
MKS completes its acquisition of Photon Control MKS Instruments has completed its previously announced acquisition of Photon Control Inc.
Renesas to close its Yamaguchi factory next year Renesas says that it has decided to consolidate the Yamaguchi Factory (located in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture in Japan) of its wholly owned subsidiary, Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. at the end of June 2022.
Intel looking to buy GlobalFoundries for $30 billion? US chipmaker Intel is reportedly in talks to acquire semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries for some USD 30 billion, reports the Wall Street Journal citing sources familiar with the matter.
A simple way to measure temperature using one GPIO digital interface Question: How can I make an analog measurement if I only have a single GPIO left on the FPGA/microprocessor for my system?
New owner for crystal growth business in Eisenach Jenoptik has sold its crystal growth business to Hellma Materials, and will continue to focus its business on photonic applications. Hellma Materials takes over all 25 employees, and continues all business activities.
Linear Integrated Systems partners with Digi-Key Electronics Linear Integrated Systems, a designer and manufacturer of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors, has entered into a new partnership with Digi-Key Electronics.
Conti invests in Israeli industrial sensing start-up Feelit Continental has acquired a minority stake in the Industry 4.0 start-up Feelit, headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Both companies have agreed not to disclose the amount of the holding.
Skeleton Technologies brings in additional capital On the first of July, Skeleton Technologies, announced the successful closing of a further EUR 29 million in its Series D financing. The total financing in Round D amounts to EUR 70.4 million.
Fingerprint receives follow-on order for its T-Shape sensor Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards has secured an additional volume order for approximately 250,000 units of T-Shape sensor modules from one of the world’s top three card manufacturers.
Minebea Mitsumi acquires Omron’s of 8-inch fab Minebea Mitsumi’s subsidiary Mitsumi Electric, has entered into an agreement with Omron Corporation for the acquisition of Omron's semiconductor and MEMS fabrication plant in Yasu, Shiga, Japan – as well as its MEMS product development function.
Neonode brings contactless touch to kiosk solution by MiTAC Swedish Neonode will deliver its Touch Sensor Modules (TSMs) to MiTAC Computing Technology Corp. (MCT) who has developed a contactless touch self-service kiosk solution with a 32 inch display featuring Neonode’s TSMs.
Sourceability ink distribution deal with Nexperia Electronic component e-commerce marketplace, Sourcengine, says that it is making components from semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia available worldwide.
SK hynix starts mass production of 1anm DRAM using EUV equipment SK hynix says that it has started mass production of the 8 Gigabit (Gb) LPDDR4 mobile DRAM based on the 1anm, which is the fourth generation of the 10nm process technology this month.