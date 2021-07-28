© STMicroelectronics Business | July 28, 2021
STMicro manufactures first 200mm SiC wafers in Sweden
STMicroelectronics has manufactured the first 200mm (8-inch) Silicon-Carbide (SiC) bulk wafers for prototyping next-generation power devices from its facility in Norrköping, Sweden.
ST’s initial 200mm SiC wafers are described to be very high quality, with minimal yield-impacting and crystal-dislocation defects. The low defectivity has been achieved by building on the excellent know-how and expertise in SiC ingot growth technology developed by STMicroelectronics Silicon Carbide AB (formerly Norstel AB, which ST acquired in 2019). In addition to meeting the quality challenge, the transition to 200mm SiC substrates requires a step forward in manufacturing equipment and the overall support ecosystem performance. ST, in collaboration with technology partners covering the entire supply chain, is developing its own 200mm SiC manufacturing equipment and processes, a press release reads. ST currently manufactures its high-volume STPOWER SiC products on two 150mm wafer lines in its fabs in Catania (Italy) and Ang Mo Kio (Singapore) and performs assembly and test at its back-end sites in Shenzhen (China) and Bouskoura (Morocco). “The transition to 200mm SiC wafers will bring substantial advantages to our automotive and industrial customers as they accelerate the transition towards electrification of their systems and products”, says Marco Monti, President Automotive and Discrete Group, STMicroelectronics, in the press release. “It is important in driving economies of scale as product volumes ramp. Building robust know-how in our internal SiC ecosystem across the full manufacturing chain, from high-quality SiC substrates to large-scale front- and back-end production, boosts our flexibility and allows us to better control the improvement of yield and quality of the wafers.”
Silicon Labs completes sale of Infrastructure & Automotive business Silicon Labs announces that it has completed the divestiture of its Infrastructure & Automotive business to Skyworks Solutions for USD 2.75 billion in an all-cash asset transaction.
Strong improvement for RoodMicrotec Semiconductor supplier RoodMicrotec's total income during the first half of 2021 amounted to EUR 7.3 million, which is 36% above the total income of the same period 2020 and 12% higher than the total income reported for the second half of 2020.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
TSMC says its to early make a final decision on German expansion Semiconductor foundry giant TSMC says that it’s too early to say whether the company will expand with new factories in Germany and that discussions are still in early stages.
Sivers Photonics invests to expand capacity Sivers Photonics, a part of Sivers Semiconductors, is looking to expand it manufacturing capability and capacity with a fab investment of up to GBP 3 million in 2021.
Molex goes with FUJI NXT series pick-and-place machines Molex CVS Dabendorf GmbH has decided to use the NXT III placement machine from FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION GmbH.
Inductor current measurement in switched power supplies Question: How do you measure inductor current?
Sponsored content by CMLStrategic solutions to the current material shortage in the PCB industry In the past few month’s PCB laminates and base material costs have seen a dramatic rise. The natural consequences of this inflation besides the higher production costs are the unavailability of certain materials paired with longer delivery lead times. A problem like this will destabilize any supply chain, or that’s what you may think.
Fingerprint Cards partners with Mouser Electronics Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards has entered into a collaboration with global distributor Mouser Electronics.
GF CEO on Intel rumour: “There’s nothing to that story” In an interview with Jon Fortt from CNBC, GlobalFoundries’ CEO Tom Caulfield sets the record straight regarding the Wall Street Journal’s report of a potential USD 30 billion acquisition by Intel.
Applied Engineering to set up JV operations with Malaysian counterpart US-based Applied Engineering (AE) will be establishing a joint venture (JV) plant with Malaysian counterpart, QES Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd. (QES) in Batu Kawan Industrial Park, Pulau Pinang later this year.
GlobalFoundries to build new fab in upstate New York The semiconductor manufacturer says that it will build a new fab in Malta, New York in a private-public partnership. The new fab willl "double the site’s capacity" and create more than 1'000 new direct high-tech jobs.
Sponsored content by Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONSThere’s a better way to dispense thermal gap filler. We hear a lot about the advancement, properties, and use of dispensable thermal interface materials (TIM) to keep devices cool. But what about the dispensing process? If you're choosing a dispensable thermal gap filler for your application, download our new guide.
MKS completes its acquisition of Photon Control MKS Instruments has completed its previously announced acquisition of Photon Control Inc.
Renesas to close its Yamaguchi factory next year Renesas says that it has decided to consolidate the Yamaguchi Factory (located in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture in Japan) of its wholly owned subsidiary, Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. at the end of June 2022.
Intel looking to buy GlobalFoundries for $30 billion? US chipmaker Intel is reportedly in talks to acquire semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries for some USD 30 billion, reports the Wall Street Journal citing sources familiar with the matter.
A simple way to measure temperature using one GPIO digital interface Question: How can I make an analog measurement if I only have a single GPIO left on the FPGA/microprocessor for my system?
New owner for crystal growth business in Eisenach Jenoptik has sold its crystal growth business to Hellma Materials, and will continue to focus its business on photonic applications. Hellma Materials takes over all 25 employees, and continues all business activities.
Linear Integrated Systems partners with Digi-Key Electronics Linear Integrated Systems, a designer and manufacturer of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors, has entered into a new partnership with Digi-Key Electronics.
Conti invests in Israeli industrial sensing start-up Feelit Continental has acquired a minority stake in the Industry 4.0 start-up Feelit, headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Both companies have agreed not to disclose the amount of the holding.
Skeleton Technologies brings in additional capital On the first of July, Skeleton Technologies, announced the successful closing of a further EUR 29 million in its Series D financing. The total financing in Round D amounts to EUR 70.4 million.
Fingerprint receives follow-on order for its T-Shape sensor Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards has secured an additional volume order for approximately 250,000 units of T-Shape sensor modules from one of the world’s top three card manufacturers.
Minebea Mitsumi acquires Omron’s of 8-inch fab Minebea Mitsumi’s subsidiary Mitsumi Electric, has entered into an agreement with Omron Corporation for the acquisition of Omron's semiconductor and MEMS fabrication plant in Yasu, Shiga, Japan – as well as its MEMS product development function.
Neonode brings contactless touch to kiosk solution by MiTAC Swedish Neonode will deliver its Touch Sensor Modules (TSMs) to MiTAC Computing Technology Corp. (MCT) who has developed a contactless touch self-service kiosk solution with a 32 inch display featuring Neonode’s TSMs.
Sourceability ink distribution deal with Nexperia Electronic component e-commerce marketplace, Sourcengine, says that it is making components from semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia available worldwide.
SK hynix starts mass production of 1anm DRAM using EUV equipment SK hynix says that it has started mass production of the 8 Gigabit (Gb) LPDDR4 mobile DRAM based on the 1anm, which is the fourth generation of the 10nm process technology this month.
Cirrus Logic to acquire Lion Semiconductor for $335 million Cirrus Logic has entered into an agreement to acquire California-based Lion Semiconductor for USD 335 million in cash. The acquisition brings IP and products for power applications in smartphones, laptops and other devices and accelerates growth of the company’s high-performance mixed-signal business.
Bootstrapping a low voltage Op Amp to operate with high voltage signals and supplies Question: Can I bootstrap a low voltage amplifier to get a high voltage buffer?