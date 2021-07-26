© jirsak dreamstime.com

Sivers Photonics invests to expand capacity

Sivers Photonics, a part of Sivers Semiconductors, is looking to expand it manufacturing capability and capacity with a fab investment of up to GBP 3 million in 2021.

The investment into the fab aims to strengthen the manufacturing infrastructure, allowing for an increase in delivery capacity to support production, whilst also enabling scale up to increased production volumes, a press release reads. Building on their existing range of automated toolsets, Sivers have recently installed the Voyager from Raith, an advanced electron beam lithography system. To support this and bolster metrology capability, the company has added the Bruker Dimension Icon Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) and a Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) from JEOL. These additions will facilitate a development time for quicker both new and existing products, including Sivers Photonics’ DFB lasers for silicon photonics, datacomm and optical sensing markets. The company says that these investments will promote further business development of advanced semiconductor laser devices that are critical to photonic integrated circuits (PICs) used in next-generation artificial intelligence, data-centre and quantum technology applications.