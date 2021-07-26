© jirsak dreamstime.com Business | July 26, 2021
Sivers Photonics invests to expand capacity
Sivers Photonics, a part of Sivers Semiconductors, is looking to expand it manufacturing capability and capacity with a fab investment of up to GBP 3 million in 2021.
The investment into the fab aims to strengthen the manufacturing infrastructure, allowing for an increase in delivery capacity to support production, whilst also enabling scale up to increased production volumes, a press release reads. Building on their existing range of automated toolsets, Sivers have recently installed the Voyager from Raith, an advanced electron beam lithography system. To support this and bolster metrology capability, the company has added the Bruker Dimension Icon Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) and a Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) from JEOL. These additions will facilitate a development time for quicker both new and existing products, including Sivers Photonics’ DFB lasers for silicon photonics, datacomm and optical sensing markets. The company says that these investments will promote further business development of advanced semiconductor laser devices that are critical to photonic integrated circuits (PICs) used in next-generation artificial intelligence, data-centre and quantum technology applications.
Sponsored content by CMLStrategic solutions to the current material shortage in the PCB industry In the past few month’s PCB laminates and base material costs have seen a dramatic rise. The natural consequences of this inflation besides the higher production costs are the unavailability of certain materials paired with longer delivery lead times. A problem like this will destabilize any supply chain, or that’s what you may think.
Fingerprint Cards partners with Mouser Electronics Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards has entered into a collaboration with global distributor Mouser Electronics.
GF CEO on Intel rumour: “There’s nothing to that story” In an interview with Jon Fortt from CNBC, GlobalFoundries’ CEO Tom Caulfield sets the record straight regarding the Wall Street Journal’s report of a potential USD 30 billion acquisition by Intel.
Applied Engineering to set up JV operations with Malaysian counterpart US-based Applied Engineering (AE) will be establishing a joint venture (JV) plant with Malaysian counterpart, QES Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd. (QES) in Batu Kawan Industrial Park, Pulau Pinang later this year.
GlobalFoundries to build new fab in upstate New York The semiconductor manufacturer says that it will build a new fab in Malta, New York in a private-public partnership. The new fab willl "double the site’s capacity" and create more than 1'000 new direct high-tech jobs.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
MKS completes its acquisition of Photon Control MKS Instruments has completed its previously announced acquisition of Photon Control Inc.
Renesas to close its Yamaguchi factory next year Renesas says that it has decided to consolidate the Yamaguchi Factory (located in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture in Japan) of its wholly owned subsidiary, Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. at the end of June 2022.
Intel looking to buy GlobalFoundries for $30 billion? US chipmaker Intel is reportedly in talks to acquire semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries for some USD 30 billion, reports the Wall Street Journal citing sources familiar with the matter.
Sponsored content by Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONSThere’s a better way to dispense thermal gap filler. We hear a lot about the advancement, properties, and use of dispensable thermal interface materials (TIM) to keep devices cool. But what about the dispensing process? If you're choosing a dispensable thermal gap filler for your application, download our new guide.
New owner for crystal growth business in Eisenach Jenoptik has sold its crystal growth business to Hellma Materials, and will continue to focus its business on photonic applications. Hellma Materials takes over all 25 employees, and continues all business activities.
Linear Integrated Systems partners with Digi-Key Electronics Linear Integrated Systems, a designer and manufacturer of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors, has entered into a new partnership with Digi-Key Electronics.
Conti invests in Israeli industrial sensing start-up Feelit Continental has acquired a minority stake in the Industry 4.0 start-up Feelit, headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Both companies have agreed not to disclose the amount of the holding.
Skeleton Technologies brings in additional capital On the first of July, Skeleton Technologies, announced the successful closing of a further EUR 29 million in its Series D financing. The total financing in Round D amounts to EUR 70.4 million.
Fingerprint receives follow-on order for its T-Shape sensor Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards has secured an additional volume order for approximately 250,000 units of T-Shape sensor modules from one of the world’s top three card manufacturers.
Minebea Mitsumi acquires Omron’s of 8-inch fab Minebea Mitsumi’s subsidiary Mitsumi Electric, has entered into an agreement with Omron Corporation for the acquisition of Omron's semiconductor and MEMS fabrication plant in Yasu, Shiga, Japan – as well as its MEMS product development function.
Neonode brings contactless touch to kiosk solution by MiTAC Swedish Neonode will deliver its Touch Sensor Modules (TSMs) to MiTAC Computing Technology Corp. (MCT) who has developed a contactless touch self-service kiosk solution with a 32 inch display featuring Neonode’s TSMs.
Sourceability ink distribution deal with Nexperia Electronic component e-commerce marketplace, Sourcengine, says that it is making components from semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia available worldwide.
SK hynix starts mass production of 1anm DRAM using EUV equipment SK hynix says that it has started mass production of the 8 Gigabit (Gb) LPDDR4 mobile DRAM based on the 1anm, which is the fourth generation of the 10nm process technology this month.
Cirrus Logic to acquire Lion Semiconductor for $335 million Cirrus Logic has entered into an agreement to acquire California-based Lion Semiconductor for USD 335 million in cash. The acquisition brings IP and products for power applications in smartphones, laptops and other devices and accelerates growth of the company’s high-performance mixed-signal business.
Sensirion raises its outlook for full-year 2021 The Swiss manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems raises its outlook for financial year 2021 based on strong demand in the first half of the year.
Altix moves to increase its R&D capabilities Following an increase in manufacturing activity, exposure systems specialist Altix has recently expanded its R&D center located at its French headquarter in Normandy, France.
Micross buys microelectronics business assets of Ultra CEMS Micross Components, a provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services, is expanding its Hybrid and assembly business with the acquisition of assets of the microelectronics business from Ultra CEMS, a provider of high reliability hybrid electronics engineered for harsh environments.