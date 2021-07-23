© FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION GmbH

Molex goes with FUJI NXT series pick-and-place machines

Molex CVS Dabendorf GmbH has decided to use the NXT III placement machine from FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION GmbH.

With the modular and scalable placement platform, the company achieves high positioning accuracy and efficiency as well as simplified maintenance processes. Molex’s electronic products are used, for example, in smartphones, household appliances and connected cars. The Molex CVS Dabendorf GmbH branch manufactures components for the automotive industry, among others. The NXT III from FUJI is used at this site for the placement of very small parts as part of the placement process. “The automotive sector in particular is highly sensitive. The smallest parts used in mass production must have extreme positioning accuracy and high consistent quality. To meet these challenges, we use the NXT III placement machine, the Smart Nozzle Cleaner and the Auto Head Cleaner from FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION,” explains Joost Voskamp, Dabendorf Maintenance Technician at Molex CVS Dabendorf GmbH in a press release. The modular and scalable NXT III placement platform is particularly suitable for the placement of multifunctional and highperformance electronics with, for example, high placement density of tiny components and much more. NXT III is designed for high productivity, placement quality, ease of use and speed – and this with very high flexibility due to its modular design. All this makes it very easy to adapt the machine size and configuration to the current requirements. Accordingly, fast XY robots and feeders are used. Molex CVS Dabendorf GmbH also uses the Auto Head Cleaner from FUJI. This tool automates and intensifies head maintenance work, where manual execution, especially for the placement heads used for the smallest chip components, cannot keep up with the extended possibilities offered by the Auto Head Cleaner. “The new maintenance processes for the highperformance placement heads and nozzles enable us to maintain and operate our machines in parallel, so we can keep production running at all times. The machines enable the placement heads and nozzles to be replaced without great effort,” says Joost Voskamp.