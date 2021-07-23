© FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION GmbH Business | July 23, 2021
Molex goes with FUJI NXT series pick-and-place machines
Molex CVS Dabendorf GmbH has decided to use the NXT III placement machine from FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION GmbH.
With the modular and scalable placement platform, the company achieves high positioning accuracy and efficiency as well as simplified maintenance processes. Molex’s electronic products are used, for example, in smartphones, household appliances and connected cars. The Molex CVS Dabendorf GmbH branch manufactures components for the automotive industry, among others. The NXT III from FUJI is used at this site for the placement of very small parts as part of the placement process. “The automotive sector in particular is highly sensitive. The smallest parts used in mass production must have extreme positioning accuracy and high consistent quality. To meet these challenges, we use the NXT III placement machine, the Smart Nozzle Cleaner and the Auto Head Cleaner from FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION,” explains Joost Voskamp, Dabendorf Maintenance Technician at Molex CVS Dabendorf GmbH in a press release. The modular and scalable NXT III placement platform is particularly suitable for the placement of multifunctional and highperformance electronics with, for example, high placement density of tiny components and much more. NXT III is designed for high productivity, placement quality, ease of use and speed – and this with very high flexibility due to its modular design. All this makes it very easy to adapt the machine size and configuration to the current requirements. Accordingly, fast XY robots and feeders are used. Molex CVS Dabendorf GmbH also uses the Auto Head Cleaner from FUJI. This tool automates and intensifies head maintenance work, where manual execution, especially for the placement heads used for the smallest chip components, cannot keep up with the extended possibilities offered by the Auto Head Cleaner. “The new maintenance processes for the highperformance placement heads and nozzles enable us to maintain and operate our machines in parallel, so we can keep production running at all times. The machines enable the placement heads and nozzles to be replaced without great effort,” says Joost Voskamp.
GF CEO on Intel rumour: “There’s nothing to that story” In an interview with Jon Fortt from CNBC, GlobalFoundries’ CEO Tom Caulfield sets the record straight regarding the Wall Street Journal’s report of a potential USD 30 billion acquisition by Intel.
Applied Engineering to set up JV operations with Malaysian counterpart US-based Applied Engineering (AE) will be establishing a joint venture (JV) plant with Malaysian counterpart, QES Manufacturing Sdn. Bhd. (QES) in Batu Kawan Industrial Park, Pulau Pinang later this year.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
GlobalFoundries to build new fab in upstate New York The semiconductor manufacturer says that it will build a new fab in Malta, New York in a private-public partnership. The new fab willl "double the site’s capacity" and create more than 1'000 new direct high-tech jobs.
MKS completes its acquisition of Photon Control MKS Instruments has completed its previously announced acquisition of Photon Control Inc.
Renesas to close its Yamaguchi factory next year Renesas says that it has decided to consolidate the Yamaguchi Factory (located in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture in Japan) of its wholly owned subsidiary, Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. at the end of June 2022.
Intel looking to buy GlobalFoundries for $30 billion? US chipmaker Intel is reportedly in talks to acquire semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries for some USD 30 billion, reports the Wall Street Journal citing sources familiar with the matter.
Sponsored content by CMLStrategic solutions to the current material shortage in the PCB industry In the past few month’s PCB laminates and base material costs have seen a dramatic rise. The natural consequences of this inflation besides the higher production costs are the unavailability of certain materials paired with longer delivery lead times. A problem like this will destabilize any supply chain, or that’s what you may think.
A simple way to measure temperature using one GPIO digital interface Question: How can I make an analog measurement if I only have a single GPIO left on the FPGA/microprocessor for my system?
New owner for crystal growth business in Eisenach Jenoptik has sold its crystal growth business to Hellma Materials, and will continue to focus its business on photonic applications. Hellma Materials takes over all 25 employees, and continues all business activities.
Linear Integrated Systems partners with Digi-Key Electronics Linear Integrated Systems, a designer and manufacturer of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors, has entered into a new partnership with Digi-Key Electronics.
Conti invests in Israeli industrial sensing start-up Feelit Continental has acquired a minority stake in the Industry 4.0 start-up Feelit, headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Both companies have agreed not to disclose the amount of the holding.
Skeleton Technologies brings in additional capital On the first of July, Skeleton Technologies, announced the successful closing of a further EUR 29 million in its Series D financing. The total financing in Round D amounts to EUR 70.4 million.
Fingerprint receives follow-on order for its T-Shape sensor Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards has secured an additional volume order for approximately 250,000 units of T-Shape sensor modules from one of the world’s top three card manufacturers.
Minebea Mitsumi acquires Omron’s of 8-inch fab Minebea Mitsumi’s subsidiary Mitsumi Electric, has entered into an agreement with Omron Corporation for the acquisition of Omron's semiconductor and MEMS fabrication plant in Yasu, Shiga, Japan – as well as its MEMS product development function.
Neonode brings contactless touch to kiosk solution by MiTAC Swedish Neonode will deliver its Touch Sensor Modules (TSMs) to MiTAC Computing Technology Corp. (MCT) who has developed a contactless touch self-service kiosk solution with a 32 inch display featuring Neonode’s TSMs.
Sourceability ink distribution deal with Nexperia Electronic component e-commerce marketplace, Sourcengine, says that it is making components from semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia available worldwide.
SK hynix starts mass production of 1anm DRAM using EUV equipment SK hynix says that it has started mass production of the 8 Gigabit (Gb) LPDDR4 mobile DRAM based on the 1anm, which is the fourth generation of the 10nm process technology this month.
Cirrus Logic to acquire Lion Semiconductor for $335 million Cirrus Logic has entered into an agreement to acquire California-based Lion Semiconductor for USD 335 million in cash. The acquisition brings IP and products for power applications in smartphones, laptops and other devices and accelerates growth of the company’s high-performance mixed-signal business.
Bootstrapping a low voltage Op Amp to operate with high voltage signals and supplies Question: Can I bootstrap a low voltage amplifier to get a high voltage buffer?
Sensirion raises its outlook for full-year 2021 The Swiss manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems raises its outlook for financial year 2021 based on strong demand in the first half of the year.
Altix moves to increase its R&D capabilities Following an increase in manufacturing activity, exposure systems specialist Altix has recently expanded its R&D center located at its French headquarter in Normandy, France.
Micross buys microelectronics business assets of Ultra CEMS Micross Components, a provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services, is expanding its Hybrid and assembly business with the acquisition of assets of the microelectronics business from Ultra CEMS, a provider of high reliability hybrid electronics engineered for harsh environments.
ITEC emerges as independent semiconductor equipment manufacturer Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ITEC, which was founded in 1991 by Philips (now Nexperia), has announced its launch as a separate independent entity. ITEC will however remain part of the Nexperia group.
LPKF supplies systems to chip manufacturer Technology company LPKF says it has received a follow-up order from the semiconductor industry. An unnamed global chip manufacturer had installed a first LIDE system at the beginning of 2020 and, after a qualification phase, initially used it for its own product development. Now, further systems have been ordered.