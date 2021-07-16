© Renesas Electronics - For illustrative purposes

Renesas to close its Yamaguchi factory next year

Renesas says that it has decided to consolidate the Yamaguchi Factory (located in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture in Japan) of its wholly owned subsidiary, Renesas Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. at the end of June 2022.

This decision goes all the way back to 2018 when the company announced its intention to close and consolidate the Yamaguchi Factory “in approximately two to three years”. Now, a specific schedule for this consolidation has been determined. The company says in a press release that the products currently manufactured at the Yamaguchi Factory will either be transferred to other manufacturing sites within the Renesas Group, or, in the case of some products, be discontinued. Negotiations between the labor union and management regarding the treatment of the factory's employees after the consolidation are planned. Renesas says that every effort will be made to ensure continued employment for the affected staff. Also, with regard to the utilisation of the Yamaguchi Factory following the consolidation, Renesas says it is looking to secure a purchaser for the facilities.