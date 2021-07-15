© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Linear Integrated Systems partners with Digi-Key Electronics

Linear Integrated Systems, a designer and manufacturer of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors, has entered into a new partnership with Digi-Key Electronics.

"Digi-Key provides a unique distribution channel to reach a wide-range of customers," says Linear Systems President Timothy S. McCune in a press release.. "Working with the Digi-Key team, we're already reaching new customers seeking to build better products based on the capabilities we provide. One-stop shopping to fill a bill-of-materials is an important service that Digi-Key provides better than anyone." "Digi-Key is excited to be an authorized distributor for Linear Systems and provide its discrete semiconductors in stock and available for immediate shipping," adds David Stein, Vice President Global Supplier Management at Digi-Key. "Linear Systems designs and builds extremely low noise JFETs and components that provide a unique performance in high end signal chain solutions. This partnership will greatly benefit those engineers globally searching for components needing discrete based solutions." From front-line military uses such as undersea listening to studio microphones, Linear Systems' components are used in a full-spectrum of high-end applications. The company's LSK389 dual monolithic JFET, for example, provides unmatched performance for front-end audio amplification. Additionally, the company's line of Improved Standard Products provide a reliable source of 2N and 3N parts that outperform those made by other companies, making them ideal for new designs as well as replacements for discontinued components.