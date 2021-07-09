© pichetw dreamstime.com

Altix moves to increase its R&D capabilities

Following an increase in manufacturing activity, exposure systems specialist Altix has recently expanded its R&D center located at its French headquarter in Normandy, France.

Altix says it has dedicated an entire new wing to its R&D activities. With a capacity of up to 25 research engineers, this marks the first step in the imaging specialist’s strategy to drive innovation. “We are very pleased to expand our surface dedicated to R&D. Due to the growing complexity of the PCB industry, it is a necessity for us to be one step ahead of what our customers require. This new wing allows us to progressively enhance our innovation capabilities for both our direct imaging and contact exposure lines as well as improve our team’s work environment. Overall, this will have a tremendously positive impact on the solutions we provide to our customers,” says Damien Boureau, Altix R&D Director in a short press release.