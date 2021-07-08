Farnell signs distribution agreement with Mountz Torque

Farnell has been appointed as high service distributor for Mountz Torque (Mountz), a manufacturer of torque and calibration tools.

The Mountz product range now available from Farnell includes torque analysers, screwdrivers and wrenches which are widely used in automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy and medical applications. The company focusses on delivering high quality torque products, services and solutions to ensure customers can operate with efficiency, safety and confidence. “We are delighted to add this excellent range of market-leading torque tools to our comprehensive portfolio as the newly appointed, high service distributor for Mountz Torque across EMEA and APAC. This new agreement demonstrates our continued commitment to bringing the very best in tools and test products to customers. The advanced precision, versatility and reliability offered by Mountz tools will ensure our customers are equipped for all kinds of critical applications that require quality and process control,” says James McGregor, Global Head of Test, Tool and Production Supplies at Farnell, in a press release.