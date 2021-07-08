Business | July 08, 2021
Farnell signs distribution agreement with Mountz Torque
Farnell has been appointed as high service distributor for Mountz Torque (Mountz), a manufacturer of torque and calibration tools.
The Mountz product range now available from Farnell includes torque analysers, screwdrivers and wrenches which are widely used in automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy and medical applications. The company focusses on delivering high quality torque products, services and solutions to ensure customers can operate with efficiency, safety and confidence. “We are delighted to add this excellent range of market-leading torque tools to our comprehensive portfolio as the newly appointed, high service distributor for Mountz Torque across EMEA and APAC. This new agreement demonstrates our continued commitment to bringing the very best in tools and test products to customers. The advanced precision, versatility and reliability offered by Mountz tools will ensure our customers are equipped for all kinds of critical applications that require quality and process control,” says James McGregor, Global Head of Test, Tool and Production Supplies at Farnell, in a press release.
ITEC emerges as independent semiconductor equipment manufacturer Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ITEC, which was founded in 1991 by Philips (now Nexperia), has announced its launch as a separate independent entity. ITEC will however remain part of the Nexperia group.
LPKF supplies systems to chip manufacturer Technology company LPKF says it has received a follow-up order from the semiconductor industry. An unnamed global chip manufacturer had installed a first LIDE system at the beginning of 2020 and, after a qualification phase, initially used it for its own product development. Now, further systems have been ordered.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Sale of First Sensor Mobility to TE Connectivity planned First Sensor says it intends to enter into an agreement with Tyco Electronics Germany Holdings GmbH, a subsidiary of TE Connectivity Ltd. based in Bensheim, Germany, to sell its wholly owned subsidiary First Sensor Mobility GmbH based in Dresden, Germany.
Nexperia now hold 100% ownership of Newport Wafer Fab Nexperia has completed the transaction to acquire Newport Wafer Fab (NWF), which will contribute to the company’s growth ambitions and investments to boost global production capacity. With the acquisition, Nexperia obtains 100% ownership of the Welsh semiconductor production facility.
Boyd Corporation acquires GMN Engineered materials and thermal management technologies specialist, Boyd Corporation announces the acquisition of GMN, a Seattle, Washington-based company developing solutions and products for industries such as medical, eMobility, and aerospace.
Worldwide IC market forecast to top $500 billion in 2021 In a very rare event, 32 of the 33 major IC market categories defined by World Semiconductor Trade Statistics are forecast to enjoy an increase in sales this year, with 29 of the product categories expected to see significant double-digit gains, reports IC Insights.
Yageo to take over Chilisin Yageo and Chilisin Electronics' says that Yageo will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Chilisin’s common stock in a stock-swap transaction. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.
AQ Group’s completes acquisition of Schaffner's Power Magnetics division AQ Group AB has closed the deal with Schaffner Group to acquire its Power Magnetics Division.
ams OSRAM close sale of the North America Digital Systems ams OSRAM announces the close of the sale of the North America Digital Systems business to Acuity Brands.
Micross Components acquires Semi Dice Micross Components, a provider of microelectronic product and service solutions and a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, has acquired Semi Dice, LLC, a provider of high-reliability die & wafer products and value-added services.
Camtek receives order from CMOS image sensor manufacturer Camtek Ltd. says that it received a multiple systems' order from a leading CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) manufacturer totalling USD 10 million.
Albemarle sets up battery materials centre in North Carolina Albemarle Corporation, s specialty chemicals company, is opening the company's Battery Materials Innovation Center (BMIC) located at its Kings Mountain, North Carolina, site.
Micron to sell fab to Texas Instruments Micron Technology says it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its 300-mm semiconductor fab in Lehi, Utah to Texas Instruments.
Nexperia's new production line expands capacity immediately The first products to be made in Nexperia's new 8-inch wafer line in Manchester, UK, will be low RDS(on), low Qrr 80 V and 100 V MOSFETs using its latest NextPower silicon technology. The new production line expands Nexperia’s capacity with immediate effect.
QuEST Global acquires Synapse Design Product engineering company QuEST Global, has acquired Synapse Design, a Silicon Valley headquartered design and engineering services provider to semiconductor and systems companies.
MediaTek joins semiconductor titans in research consortium Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), a global semiconductor research consortium, has added MediaTek Inc. as its newest member. MediaTek joins eight of the top 10 semiconductor companies as members of the consortium.
Excelitas Technologies to acquire PCO AG Excelitas Technologies Corp., a specialist for custom photonic solutions, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PCO AG, based in Kelheim, Germany.
Renesas is back to 100% after the fire It was back in March 19, 2021 that a fire struck the N3 building, housing the company's 300mm line, of Renesas Naka factory on the Ibaraki prefecture in Japan. Since then the company has worked to get the fab back up and running at full capacity – something which has now been reached.
How to convert light intensity into an electrical quantity Question: How could I measure the light intensity of different light sources?
NA semi equipment industry extends its record streak North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.59 billion in billings worldwide in May 2021 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Filtronic re-shores manufacturing from China to USA The designer and manufacturer of RF, microwave, and mmWave products says it has successfully re-shored from China the manufacturing of a critical communications product for the North American public safety market.
ST brings Tower Semi on board for fab being built in Italy STMicroelectronics and Tower Semiconductor have entered into an agreement in which ST will welcome Tower to its Agrate R3 300mm fab under construction on its Agrate Brianza site in Italy.
OEM Group & Rite Track unite as Shellback OEM Group, a manufacturer of new and remanufactured semiconductor capital equipment, has acquired Rite Track - a company focused on products and services for legacy markets. Combined, the two companies will establish Shellback Semiconductor Technology.