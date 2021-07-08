© Micross Components

Micross buys microelectronics business assets of Ultra CEMS

Micross Components, a provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services, is expanding its Hybrid and assembly business with the acquisition of assets of the microelectronics business from Ultra CEMS, a provider of high reliability hybrid electronics engineered for harsh environments.

Ultra’s single and multichip hybrids have reliably served a broad range of defense and civil aerospace, medical, energy and other high-end industrial applications for more than 30 years. Located in Portchester, England, Ultra’s Microelectronics engineering and manufacturing operations specialise in miniaturisation of power, high pin count FPGAs/processors, analog, digital and mixed signal ruggedised IC packaging solutions. The Portchester facility and team greatly expands Micross’ European operations and will serve as a Center of Excellence, with assembly equipment and capabilities for the design, manufacturing, and testing of Micross Products & Services, strategically enhancing Micross’ leading position in supplying complex hi-rel packaged microelectronics, a press release reads. "The acquisition of the Ultra’s microelectronics assets greatly expands Micross’ offering and capabilities. Leveraging the synergy of our die business and assembly capability with the hybrid electronics capability of Ultra’s Portchester facility, Micross will be able to provide higher value, optimized and integrated solutions for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Additionally, this acquisition expands our business base in the European market with best-in-class packaged solutions, while reinforcing Micross’ position as a leading supplier of high reliability packaged microelectronic solutions,” says Vincent Buffa, Chairman & CEO of Micross, in the press release.