The fab will be renamed Nexperia Newport and will continue to have a strong position in the Welsh ecosystem and technology development. Nexperia also says that it will secure the current jobs at the Newport site and others across the region. Nexperia is a customer of the foundry services offered by Newport Wafer Fab and became its second largest shareholder back in 2019. The Newport site complements Nexperia’s other European manufacturing operations in Manchester and Hamburg, which have also seen significant recent investments . “We are very excited to include Newport as part of our global manufacturing footprint. Nexperia has ambitious growth plans and adding Newport supports the growing global demand for semiconductors. The Newport facility has a very skilled operational team and has a crucial role to play to ensure continuity of operations. We look forward to building a future together,” says Achim Kempe, Nexperia’s COO in the press release. Added Paul James, Operations Director at the Newport adds: “The acquisition is great news for the staff here in Newport and the wider business community in the region as Nexperia is providing much-needed investment and stability for the future. We are looking forward to becoming part of the global Nexperia team and are keen to keep the current workforce. Additional local resources may be required too. We are also pleased that we will be able continue to contribute to the local ecosystem.” The Newport semiconductor production site was first established back in1982 and was originally named INMOS. Current capacity is over 35'000 200 mm wafer starts per month covering a wide range of semiconductor technologies ranging from MOSFETs and Trench IGBTs using wafer thinning methods to CMOS, analogue and compound semiconductors. It will support Nexperia’s strategic USD 10 billion growth ambition and enrich Nexperia’s product lines in IGBT, Analog and compound semiconductors in parallel to the current 8” investments at the Manchester and Hamburg wafer fabs.