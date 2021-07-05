© kritchanut dreamstime.com Business | July 05, 2021
Boyd Corporation acquires GMN
Engineered materials and thermal management technologies specialist, Boyd Corporation announces the acquisition of GMN, a Seattle, Washington-based company developing solutions and products for industries such as medical, eMobility, and aerospace.
GMN’s technology offerings include Human Machine Interface solutions (backlit membranes, sensors, and capacitive touch devices), graphic overlays, optical encoders for precision controls, printed critical interface materials for touchscreens, and positive temperature coefficient heaters. “We are thrilled to bring GMN, a company with a strong legacy of innovation and product excellence, into the Boyd family,” says Boyd CEO Doug Britt in a press release. “GMN complements and broadens our already diverse portfolio of differentiated technology solutions. This acquisition further enhances our ability to solve our customers’ most demanding performance materials challenges.” GMN’s capabilities are said to further support and are tightly aligned with Boyd’s global manufacturing footprint, design expertise and time to market approach. The acquisition will operate as part of Boyd Corporation.
Yageo to take over Chilisin Yageo and Chilisin Electronics' says that Yageo will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Chilisin’s common stock in a stock-swap transaction. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.
AQ Group’s completes acquisition of Schaffner's Power Magnetics division AQ Group AB has closed the deal with Schaffner Group to acquire its Power Magnetics Division.
ams OSRAM close sale of the North America Digital Systems ams OSRAM announces the close of the sale of the North America Digital Systems business to Acuity Brands.
Micross Components acquires Semi Dice Micross Components, a provider of microelectronic product and service solutions and a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, has acquired Semi Dice, LLC, a provider of high-reliability die & wafer products and value-added services.
Camtek receives order from CMOS image sensor manufacturer Camtek Ltd. says that it received a multiple systems' order from a leading CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) manufacturer totalling USD 10 million.
Albemarle sets up battery materials centre in North Carolina Albemarle Corporation, s specialty chemicals company, is opening the company's Battery Materials Innovation Center (BMIC) located at its Kings Mountain, North Carolina, site.
Micron to sell fab to Texas Instruments Micron Technology says it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its 300-mm semiconductor fab in Lehi, Utah to Texas Instruments.
Nexperia's new production line expands capacity immediately The first products to be made in Nexperia's new 8-inch wafer line in Manchester, UK, will be low RDS(on), low Qrr 80 V and 100 V MOSFETs using its latest NextPower silicon technology. The new production line expands Nexperia’s capacity with immediate effect.
QuEST Global acquires Synapse Design Product engineering company QuEST Global, has acquired Synapse Design, a Silicon Valley headquartered design and engineering services provider to semiconductor and systems companies.
MediaTek joins semiconductor titans in research consortium Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), a global semiconductor research consortium, has added MediaTek Inc. as its newest member. MediaTek joins eight of the top 10 semiconductor companies as members of the consortium.
Excelitas Technologies to acquire PCO AG Excelitas Technologies Corp., a specialist for custom photonic solutions, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PCO AG, based in Kelheim, Germany.
Renesas is back to 100% after the fire It was back in March 19, 2021 that a fire struck the N3 building, housing the company's 300mm line, of Renesas Naka factory on the Ibaraki prefecture in Japan. Since then the company has worked to get the fab back up and running at full capacity – something which has now been reached.
How to convert light intensity into an electrical quantity Question: How could I measure the light intensity of different light sources?
NA semi equipment industry extends its record streak North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.59 billion in billings worldwide in May 2021 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Filtronic re-shores manufacturing from China to USA The designer and manufacturer of RF, microwave, and mmWave products says it has successfully re-shored from China the manufacturing of a critical communications product for the North American public safety market.
ST brings Tower Semi on board for fab being built in Italy STMicroelectronics and Tower Semiconductor have entered into an agreement in which ST will welcome Tower to its Agrate R3 300mm fab under construction on its Agrate Brianza site in Italy.
OEM Group & Rite Track unite as Shellback OEM Group, a manufacturer of new and remanufactured semiconductor capital equipment, has acquired Rite Track - a company focused on products and services for legacy markets. Combined, the two companies will establish Shellback Semiconductor Technology.
New chip fabs to spur surge in equipment spending Semiconductor manufacturers worldwide will have started construction on 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and break ground on another 10 in 2022 to meet accelerating demand for chips across a wide range of markets including communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive, SEMI highlights in its quarterly World Fab Forecast report.
Pierer Industries makes an offer to Leoni shareholders Pierer Industrie AG decided to offer to the shareholders of Leoni AG the purchase of up to 3,135,218 shares of Leoni AG.
Synopsys acquires semiconductor solutions from BISTel Synopsys has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions from BISTel, a South Korean supplier of engineering equipment systems and AI applications for semiconductor smart manufacturing.
SiPearl opens site in Barcelona SiPearl is opening its Barcelona office as the second operational subsidiary outside of France. The opening comes just one year after opening its office in Duisburg, Germany.