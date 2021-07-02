© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

© IC Insights

Strong demand across the entire IC market this year is projected to lift sales for the total IC market 24% and break through the USD 500 billion plateau for the first time in history.At the mid-point of 2021, IC production was returning to normal levels, but a surge in chip demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic meant that ICs used in smartphones, computers, TVs, automobiles, and other end-use applications remained in short supply—an industry condition that could last well into 2022. The IC market is forecast to see continued growth next year and again in 2023 when worldwide IC revenues are projected to exceed USD 600 billion for the first time. Throughout the forecast period, momentum is expected to surge for 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, deep learning, virtual reality, and other emerging applications in mobile, data center and cloud-computer servers, automotive, and industrial markets, resulting in a robust IC market CAGR of 10.7% from 2020-2025.For more information visit