Worldwide IC market forecast to top $500 billion in 2021
In a very rare event, 32 of the 33 major IC market categories defined by World Semiconductor Trade Statistics are forecast to enjoy an increase in sales this year, with 29 of the product categories expected to see significant double-digit gains, reports IC Insights.
Strong demand across the entire IC market this year is projected to lift sales for the total IC market 24% and break through the USD 500 billion plateau for the first time in history. At the mid-point of 2021, IC production was returning to normal levels, but a surge in chip demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic meant that ICs used in smartphones, computers, TVs, automobiles, and other end-use applications remained in short supply—an industry condition that could last well into 2022. The IC market is forecast to see continued growth next year and again in 2023 when worldwide IC revenues are projected to exceed USD 600 billion for the first time. Throughout the forecast period, momentum is expected to surge for 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, deep learning, virtual reality, and other emerging applications in mobile, data center and cloud-computer servers, automotive, and industrial markets, resulting in a robust IC market CAGR of 10.7% from 2020-2025.
AQ Group’s completes acquisition of Schaffner's Power Magnetics division AQ Group AB has closed the deal with Schaffner Group to acquire its Power Magnetics Division.
ams OSRAM close sale of the North America Digital Systems ams OSRAM announces the close of the sale of the North America Digital Systems business to Acuity Brands.
Micross Components acquires Semi Dice Micross Components, a provider of microelectronic product and service solutions and a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, has acquired Semi Dice, LLC, a provider of high-reliability die & wafer products and value-added services.
Camtek receives order from CMOS image sensor manufacturer Camtek Ltd. says that it received a multiple systems' order from a leading CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) manufacturer totalling USD 10 million.
Albemarle sets up battery materials centre in North Carolina Albemarle Corporation, s specialty chemicals company, is opening the company's Battery Materials Innovation Center (BMIC) located at its Kings Mountain, North Carolina, site.
Micron to sell fab to Texas Instruments Micron Technology says it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its 300-mm semiconductor fab in Lehi, Utah to Texas Instruments.
Nexperia's new production line expands capacity immediately The first products to be made in Nexperia's new 8-inch wafer line in Manchester, UK, will be low RDS(on), low Qrr 80 V and 100 V MOSFETs using its latest NextPower silicon technology. The new production line expands Nexperia’s capacity with immediate effect.
QuEST Global acquires Synapse Design Product engineering company QuEST Global, has acquired Synapse Design, a Silicon Valley headquartered design and engineering services provider to semiconductor and systems companies.
MediaTek joins semiconductor titans in research consortium Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), a global semiconductor research consortium, has added MediaTek Inc. as its newest member. MediaTek joins eight of the top 10 semiconductor companies as members of the consortium.
Excelitas Technologies to acquire PCO AG Excelitas Technologies Corp., a specialist for custom photonic solutions, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PCO AG, based in Kelheim, Germany.
Renesas is back to 100% after the fire It was back in March 19, 2021 that a fire struck the N3 building, housing the company's 300mm line, of Renesas Naka factory on the Ibaraki prefecture in Japan. Since then the company has worked to get the fab back up and running at full capacity – something which has now been reached.
NA semi equipment industry extends its record streak North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.59 billion in billings worldwide in May 2021 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Filtronic re-shores manufacturing from China to USA The designer and manufacturer of RF, microwave, and mmWave products says it has successfully re-shored from China the manufacturing of a critical communications product for the North American public safety market.
ST brings Tower Semi on board for fab being built in Italy STMicroelectronics and Tower Semiconductor have entered into an agreement in which ST will welcome Tower to its Agrate R3 300mm fab under construction on its Agrate Brianza site in Italy.
OEM Group & Rite Track unite as Shellback OEM Group, a manufacturer of new and remanufactured semiconductor capital equipment, has acquired Rite Track - a company focused on products and services for legacy markets. Combined, the two companies will establish Shellback Semiconductor Technology.
New chip fabs to spur surge in equipment spending Semiconductor manufacturers worldwide will have started construction on 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and break ground on another 10 in 2022 to meet accelerating demand for chips across a wide range of markets including communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive, SEMI highlights in its quarterly World Fab Forecast report.
Pierer Industries makes an offer to Leoni shareholders Pierer Industrie AG decided to offer to the shareholders of Leoni AG the purchase of up to 3,135,218 shares of Leoni AG.
Synopsys acquires semiconductor solutions from BISTel Synopsys has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions from BISTel, a South Korean supplier of engineering equipment systems and AI applications for semiconductor smart manufacturing.
SiPearl opens site in Barcelona SiPearl is opening its Barcelona office as the second operational subsidiary outside of France. The opening comes just one year after opening its office in Duisburg, Germany.
GlobalFoundries breaks ground on new fab in Singapore GlobalFoundries is expanding its global manufacturing footprint with the construction of a new fab on its Singapore campus. The Singapore facility is a first step in the company's plan to expand output to meet increasing customer demand globally.
Taiyo Yuden expands its Yawatabara plant with new building The Japanese materials and electronics company says it will construct a new material building at the Yawatabara plant in order to meet the increasing demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors.Load more news