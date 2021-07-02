© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Yageo to take over Chilisin

Yageo and Chilisin Electronics' says that Yageo will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Chilisin’s common stock in a stock-swap transaction. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.

The conversion ratio of this stock-swap transaction is to exchange 0.2002 share of Yageo's common stock for 1 share of Chilisin's common stock. The two parties are expected to hold an extraordinary general meeting on September 7th, 2021 to approve the proposal. The transaction, which is expected to close on December 30th, 2021, is however still subject to customary closing conditions and the receipt of required regulatory approvals. After this transaction, Chilisin will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yageo and will be delisted and void its public issues. After recent global mergers and internal optimization of product mix, Yageo has greater exposure to the high-end premium segments such as automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, 5G/IoT and also continues to integrate its products, technologies and channels to meet customers' need for supply chain optimisation. Chilisin is a professional manufacturer of inductor components, focusing on consumer electronics, mobile devices, and communication applications in the Greater China. Chilisin is an associate company of Yageo and maintains its independent operation. Through the transaction of 100% stock swap with Yageo, it will enhance the operations and leverage the synergies of both companies. Yageo's product portfolio will not only be more comprehensive, Chilisin also will enter high-end markets in Europe, America and Japan through Yageo's global channels.