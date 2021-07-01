© vladek dreamstime.com Business | July 01, 2021
Camtek receives order from CMOS image sensor manufacturer
Camtek Ltd. says that it received a multiple systems' order from a leading CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) manufacturer totalling USD 10 million.
"We are very pleased with our positive momentum throughout 2021 and our sales to the CMOS Image Sensors market, which keeps its solid growth trajectory. As the leading supplier of inspection and metrology systems we are well positioned to capitalize on the ongoing trends," says Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer in a press release. The higher resolution and smaller pixel size of the sensor area make inspection of CMOS Image Sensors very challenging. Camtek's latest model, EagleT+, is equipped with technologies to address the complex production processes of CMOS Image Sensors. The systems are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022.
Micron to sell fab to Texas Instruments Micron Technology says it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its 300-mm semiconductor fab in Lehi, Utah to Texas Instruments.
Nexperia's new production line expands capacity immediately The first products to be made in Nexperia's new 8-inch wafer line in Manchester, UK, will be low RDS(on), low Qrr 80 V and 100 V MOSFETs using its latest NextPower silicon technology. The new production line expands Nexperia’s capacity with immediate effect.
QuEST Global acquires Synapse Design Product engineering company QuEST Global, has acquired Synapse Design, a Silicon Valley headquartered design and engineering services provider to semiconductor and systems companies.
MediaTek joins semiconductor titans in research consortium Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), a global semiconductor research consortium, has added MediaTek Inc. as its newest member. MediaTek joins eight of the top 10 semiconductor companies as members of the consortium.
Excelitas Technologies to acquire PCO AG Excelitas Technologies Corp., a specialist for custom photonic solutions, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PCO AG, based in Kelheim, Germany.
Renesas is back to 100% after the fire It was back in March 19, 2021 that a fire struck the N3 building, housing the company's 300mm line, of Renesas Naka factory on the Ibaraki prefecture in Japan. Since then the company has worked to get the fab back up and running at full capacity – something which has now been reached.
NA semi equipment industry extends its record streak North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.59 billion in billings worldwide in May 2021 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Filtronic re-shores manufacturing from China to USA The designer and manufacturer of RF, microwave, and mmWave products says it has successfully re-shored from China the manufacturing of a critical communications product for the North American public safety market.
ST brings Tower Semi on board for fab being built in Italy STMicroelectronics and Tower Semiconductor have entered into an agreement in which ST will welcome Tower to its Agrate R3 300mm fab under construction on its Agrate Brianza site in Italy.
OEM Group & Rite Track unite as Shellback OEM Group, a manufacturer of new and remanufactured semiconductor capital equipment, has acquired Rite Track - a company focused on products and services for legacy markets. Combined, the two companies will establish Shellback Semiconductor Technology.
New chip fabs to spur surge in equipment spending Semiconductor manufacturers worldwide will have started construction on 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and break ground on another 10 in 2022 to meet accelerating demand for chips across a wide range of markets including communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive, SEMI highlights in its quarterly World Fab Forecast report.
Pierer Industries makes an offer to Leoni shareholders Pierer Industrie AG decided to offer to the shareholders of Leoni AG the purchase of up to 3,135,218 shares of Leoni AG.
Synopsys acquires semiconductor solutions from BISTel Synopsys has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions from BISTel, a South Korean supplier of engineering equipment systems and AI applications for semiconductor smart manufacturing.
SiPearl opens site in Barcelona SiPearl is opening its Barcelona office as the second operational subsidiary outside of France. The opening comes just one year after opening its office in Duisburg, Germany.
GlobalFoundries breaks ground on new fab in Singapore GlobalFoundries is expanding its global manufacturing footprint with the construction of a new fab on its Singapore campus. The Singapore facility is a first step in the company's plan to expand output to meet increasing customer demand globally.
Taiyo Yuden expands its Yawatabara plant with new building The Japanese materials and electronics company says it will construct a new material building at the Yawatabara plant in order to meet the increasing demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors.
Digi-Key inks distribution deal with Kingston Technology Digi-Key Electronics has secured a U.S. distribution partnership with Kingston Technology to offer a wide range of embedded memory and storage solutions to its customers.
X-FAB sets up shop in Plymouth Science Park Already established in Germany, Malaysia, France and the United States, semiconductor manufacturer X-FAB is now setting up R&D operations in the Plymouth Science Park, UK.
After a 3% drop, Automotive IC market to surge more than 25% in 2021 Since 1998, only the automotive and communications end-use segments have gained marketshare. Driven by the global explosion of smartphone demand, the communications market almost doubled its share of the IC market from 18.5% in 1998 to 35.0% in 2020.Load more news