Camtek receives order from CMOS image sensor manufacturer

Camtek Ltd. says that it received a multiple systems' order from a leading CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) manufacturer totalling USD 10 million.

"We are very pleased with our positive momentum throughout 2021 and our sales to the CMOS Image Sensors market, which keeps its solid growth trajectory. As the leading supplier of inspection and metrology systems we are well positioned to capitalize on the ongoing trends," says Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer in a press release. The higher resolution and smaller pixel size of the sensor area make inspection of CMOS Image Sensors very challenging. Camtek's latest model, EagleT+, is equipped with technologies to address the complex production processes of CMOS Image Sensors. The systems are expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022.