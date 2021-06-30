© Nexperia - for illustrative purposes only

Nexperia's new production line expands capacity immediately

The first products to be made in Nexperia's new 8-inch wafer line in Manchester, UK, will be low RDS(on), low Qrr 80 V and 100 V MOSFETs using its latest NextPower silicon technology. The new production line expands Nexperia’s capacity with immediate effect.

“With the global shortage of semiconductors, the investments made by Nexperia to increase capacity across its global manufacturing sites, including Manchester & the Philippines where these MOSFETs are produced, will be very welcome news to buyers. Designers will also be excited by the performance of the new MOSFETs. They are very well suited to many switching applications, and are genuine second source options to other vendors’ products,” says Mike Becker, Nexperia’s product manager in a press release. The NextPower 80 V and 100 V silicon MOSFETs improve RDS(on) from 7 mΩ for previous generation 100 V parts down to just 4.3 mΩ for the new devices, resulting in increased efficiency. The NextPower technology also delivers low Qrr of 44 nC for the 100 V part which reduces spiking and EMI emissions. Overall, the Qrr Figure of Merit for the 100 V part is 61% lower on average than competitive devices.