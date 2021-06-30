© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

QuEST Global acquires Synapse Design

Product engineering company QuEST Global, has acquired Synapse Design, a Silicon Valley headquartered design and engineering services provider to semiconductor and systems companies.

This addition will enhance QuEST's capability in providing design and consulting services and software development for the semiconductor industry. With this acquisition, the company will be able to offer end-to-end hardware-enabled software solutions to its customers across various industries, including semiconductor, automotive, consumer electronics, networking, and storage systems, a press release reads. This acquisition will enable QuEST's vision to grow its semiconductor business, add at least 2,000 engineers in the next four years while enhancing their ability to leverage the convergence of electronics, software, and digital engineering services. Founded in 2003 by Satish Bagalkotkar and Devesh Gautam, Synapse Design has built a reputation by providing end-to-end semiconductor design services to 95% of the world's top fabless, Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) and Integrated Device Manufacturing (IDM) companies. Their services and solutions include low-power, mixed-signal Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) and System-On-Chip (SOC) design services from architecture specifications to tape out, including system-level software and embedded firmware development. The company has its design centers in India, China, Japan, Malaysia and Vietnam and employs more than 700 engineers. As a QuEST subsidiary, it will continue to operate under the leadership of Satish Bagalkotkar and Devesh Gautam. "We are constantly looking for outstanding talent and capability that can help us provide innovative engineering services and solutions across our customer base. The acquisition of Synapse Design will enable us to provide comprehensive design services, consulting, and software development services to our semiconductor customers. We strongly believe that the investments we are making in enhancing our engineering capabilities will help customers solve complex engineering challenges in their respective industries," says Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, QuEST Global in the press release, Sharing his excitement, Satish Bagalkotkar, President, CEO and Co-Founder, Synapse Design said: "We are excited to be part of the QuEST family as the combination of both companies brings great opportunities for our stakeholders, including customers, partners, and employees. This acquisition will combine our capabilities in providing design and consulting services with QuEST's capabilities in providing embedded & software services and expertise in the convergence of electronics, software, and digital engineering innovations. This combination will help us to deliver world-class engineering services and solutions to customers across various industries."