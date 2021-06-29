© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Excelitas Technologies to acquire PCO AG

Excelitas Technologies Corp., a specialist for custom photonic solutions, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PCO AG, based in Kelheim, Germany.

A privately held company, PCO is a designer, developer and manufacturer of high-end scientific CMOS cameras for both biomedical and high-speed industrial imaging applications. Excelitas will acquire 100 percent of PCO AG shares from founder, Dr. Emil Ott, a press release reads. “We are delighted to have PCO join the Excelitas organization. PCO is a pioneer and foundational developer of the scientific CMOS camera technology. Combining their superior imaging products and capabilities into Excelitas’ expanding portfolio of sensing, illumination, and optical products will enable us to leverage our product breadth and application knowledge to provide deeper end-to-end customer solutions across the life science and industrial markets,” said Michael Ersoni, Excelitas Executive Vice President, Commercial SBU. Dr. Emil Ott, founder of PCO, added, “We are very excited to join the Excelitas family, whose infrastructure and global presence will expand the reach and capabilities of our own high-performance cameras to grow in this expanding global market.” The transaction is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed and are pending customary regulatory clearances and approvals.