Renesas is back to 100% after the fire

It was back in March 19, 2021 that a fire struck the N3 building, housing the company's 300mm line, of Renesas Naka factory on the Ibaraki prefecture in Japan. Since then the company has worked to get the fab back up and running at full capacity – something which has now been reached.

The start-up of all necessary manufacturing equipment to recover pre-fire production capacity of the N3 Building has been completed. As a result, the production level of the N3 Building has returned to 100% of the pre-fire level as of the evening of June 24. In addition, Renesas says in a press release that alternative production is contributing to the company as planned. Renesas says that it expects the shipment level from the N3 Building to return to pre-fire level around the third week of July. However, the company stresses that this refers to the shipment level of the N3 Building as a whole. Which means that the shipment level may vary from specific product to product.